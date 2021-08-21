Tens of thousands are dying from the first two covid shots as FDA, CDC push third “booster” injection

More than half a million people in the United States have suffered adverse reactions from Donald “father of the vaccine” Trump’s “Operation Warp Speed” injections, along with nearly 13,000 deaths, and the federal government is now pushing a third shot as the ‘final’ solution.

Nearly 80,000 people, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention‘s (CDC) Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System (VAERS), have suffered “serious injuries” or death from getting a Fauci Flu shot, according to the latest data. This is up 7,385 cases compared with the previous week.

“Of the 5,859 U.S. deaths reported as of Aug. 6, 13% occurred within 24 hours of vaccination, 19% occurred within 48 hours of vaccination and 33% occurred in people who experienced an onset of symptoms after 48 hours of being vaccinated.”

As of August 6, nearly 350 million doses of Chinese Virus injection have been administered in the United States. This includes 140 million doses of Moderna’s injection, 196 million doses of Pfizer’s injection, and 13 million doses of Johnson & Johnson’s (J&J) injection.

“Every Friday, VAERS makes public all vaccine injury reports received as of a specified date, usually about a week prior to the release date,” CHD explains. “Reports submitted to VAERS require further investigation before a causal relationship can be confirmed.”

Children are committing suicide because of their covid vaccine injuries

In the most recent week of VAERS data, there were 16,408 total adverse events logged in the U.S., including 983 rated as “serious.” At least 18 people died, including two teenagers who committed suicide because of their covid vaccine injuries.

Whereas children were basically immune already from the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) prior to the release of the Trump Vaccines, vaccinated children are now dying suddenly from complications caused by the injections.

In one instance, a 15-year-old boy was diagnosed with cardiomyopathy after receiving his second dose of Pfizer’s mRNA injection. He collapsed on the soccer field and went into ventricular tachycardia, only to later pass away.

In another case, a 13-year-old girl died after receiving her first dose of Pfizer. She developed a serious heart condition from the jab that ultimately took her life away from her.

Numerous other teenagers were reported just in one single week’s time as having died just days or even moments after receiving their Fauci Flu shots.

Since December when the jabs were first released, the data shows that most deaths are occurring in men, and one in five are related to cardiac disorders. The average age of death was 73.1, however that average is decreasing as more young children are injected with the experimental gene therapy chemicals.

Thousands of pregnant women have miscarried or suffered their own vaccine injuries, while thousands of others have developed Bell’s Palsy, Guillain-Barré Syndrome, anaphylaxis or blood clots.

None of this would be happening were it not for the release of the Trump Vaccines, it is important to clarify. Children especially had a zero risk of developing health problems from “covid” all on its own, and are now only suffering and dying because they got injected.

Meanwhile, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted “emergency” approval for a third “booster” dose of the Pfizer and Moderna jabs. Those who received the first two doses are being encouraged to roll up their sleeves for a third dose.

“The FDA’s amended Emergency Use Authorization allows people who have had an organ transplant, or those with a similar level of weakened immune system, to get an extra COVID vaccine dose,” reports The Defender. “The J&J vaccine was not included because there was not sufficient data on boosters, according to the agency.”

The latest news about the mass genocide from Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) vaccines can be found at Genocide.news.

