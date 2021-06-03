CDC caught removing Covid vaccine injury reports from VAERS

Last month, Great Game India published a report about a two-year-old child who died after receiving a Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “vaccine” from Pfizer. The case was reported in the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS), only to later be removed by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Since only children between the ages of five and 11 are “authorized” to receive a Chinese Virus injection from Pfizer, Great Game India wanted to know why a two-year-old baby received it, calling on the CDC to fully investigate the situation. Instead, the CDC ignored the request and proceeded to remove the VAERS entry without explanation.

The two-year-old girl in question passed almost immediately after receiving her second dose of Pfizer's experimental mRNA (messenger RNA) injection, instantly developing severe reactions. She ended up dead within just a few days.

News started to spread and many were calling on the CDC to take action, seeing as how it is supposed to act in the best interests of public health. Since the CDC is actually a private corporation that works for Big Pharma, however, nothing was done and the girl’s death was quickly scrubbed from the government database.

The fake news media quickly swooped in to defend Big Pharma as well, falsely claiming that children under the age of five were not receiving Wuhan Flu shots at the time. Three “fact checkers” from Newsweek all made this patently false claim.

“Vaccine trials for babies as young as six months are underway at least since March,” reported Great Game India about the facts.

CDC says removal of young girl’s death entry was an oopsie

More than 10,000 babies as young as six months old, in fact, were receiving mRNA injections from Pfizer and Moderna as far back as mid-March, which is right around the time the two-year-old girl died from her injection.

Pfizer itself admits this to be true, which makes the Newsweek “fact check” laughable. In what way and using what evidence did these “fact checkers” come to the conclusion that babies were not yet receiving Pfizer injections as of mid-March, we would like to know?

Right on their website, Pfizer and BioNTech admit that the first doses of Chinese Virus injection administered to children as young as six months old began in March 2021, constituting a three-phase continuous study to learn how the shots are tolerated by babies.

Once the “fact checkers” were challenged with the actual facts, they moved on to blaming VAERS for the “error,” as the entry showing that a baby had died was removed by the CDC.

Newsweek actually reported on the entry’s removal, claiming that the CDC took a “rare step” in axing it from the VAERS system. Hilariously, Newsweek‘s excuse for the CDC action is that the entry must have been – since the CDC never lies, according to the fake news media – because it was “completely made up.”

No further details were provided by Newsweek about how it was determined that the entry was “made up.” Somehow, we are all just supposed to believe whatever the fake news and fake science says on any given day about a matter, even if it makes no sense and contradicts itself.

The latest claim is that VAERS is “unreliable” and “noisy,” and is not to be trusted – even though it is supposed to be monitored by the federal government. These “errors” are to be expected, the establishment claims, because technology is just too hard to get right.

“The good news for a very rare event is it will pop up on VAERS,” stated Dr. Jesse Goodman, a former chief scientist at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), attempting to provide cover for the CDC.

More related news about the mass genocide being invoked by Chinese Virus injections can be found at ChemicalViolence.com.

Ethan Huff

Published by dreddymd

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD

