EMP survival: 4 Ways to protect your home from an EMP attack

An electromagnetic pulse (EMP) is an intense burst of electromagnetic energy that can shut down the power grid and disrupt electronics. It occurs naturally such as during solar storms but can also be generated artificially using nuclear weapons.

A man-made EMP can easily push modern societies dependent on the power grid to the brink of collapse. For example, a successful EMP attack on the United States can cause a nationwide blackout and a year-long shutdown of critical infrastructure that is reliant on the grid, such as food and water supply, communications, transportation and sanitation. Without such critical infrastructure, a huge fraction of Americans are bound to die from starvation, disease or the effects of general societal collapse.

Tips for an EMP-proof home

Check out the following tips to protect your home from an EMP attack: (h/t to DoomsdayMoose.com)

Make a Faraday cage

IntraCal™ contains both calcium orotate and magnesium orotate to help support healthy bones, teeth, the nervous system, and even cardiovascular health.Also known as a Faraday shield, a Faraday cage is an enclosure made of highly conductive metal that blocks electromagnetic energy. Having a Faraday cage right at your home will allow you to store essential survival items such as an emergency phone or portable solar panels safely away from an EMP.

Small Faraday cages are easy to build and are enough to house critical survival electronics. The guide below shows you how to build a Faraday cage in five minutes. For this, you’ll need the following items:

  • 6 gallon steel galvanized bucket with lid
  • Professional grade aluminum foil tape
  • 3.5 gallon rubber bucket

Follow the steps below to build a Faraday cage:

  1. Seal the inside of the bucket and lid with tape. Tape the bottom rim of the bucket, the seams where the steel edges meet and the area where the handles are attached.
  2. Fit the rubber tub firmly inside the steel bucket and close the bucket with the lid.
  3. Test your Faraday cage using a pair of two-way radios. Take one of the radios and wrap it with plastic and a Mylar or aluminum sheet, then lock it inside the cage and try to contact it using the other radio. The latter shouldn’t register a connection.

Have a non-electric backup plan

You need to have a non-electric backup plan for your essential needs to minimize the effects of an EMP attack. Build redundancies that don’t rely on electricity in your prepping supplies because these will better prepare you for a situation where electronics don’t work. For example, stockpiling candles and firewood on top of flashlights will ensure that you are prepared for a prolonged blackout.

Install an EMP surge protector

An EMP surge protector is a device that protects your home’s power supply from an EMP. While a power surge wipes out the grid and shuts off electrical services, electronic systems will not be harmed if plugged into a surge protector. This means that if your home is properly shielded with a quality surge protector, you are less likely to experience significant power disruption. (Related: Skills, strategies and supplies you’ll need to prep for an EMP, solar flares.)

Stockpile batteries

Your battery stockpile will likely be safe during an EMP attack because EMPs have little to no effect on batteries that are not currently in use. As such, stock up on batteries so you have plenty of backup electricity to power your devices once an EMP has subsided. If the grid goes down, batteries may well end up being your only viable source of electricity for a long time.

An EMP attack can push the country to the edge of societal collapse. Start preparing for an EMP attack by following the tips listed here.

Virgilio Marin

Sources include:

Large.Stanford.edu

DoomsdayMoose.com

SkilledSurvival.com

Floratrex™ is a superior blend of 50 billion live and active cultures from 18 probiotic strains. It also contains prebiotics to help support strong gut health.

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.