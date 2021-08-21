CDC panicking over covid vaccine failure, pushes third “booster” shot even as public grows wise to the scam

The federal government is pitching a fit over the latest data showing that Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “vaccines” are failing big time.

The Biden regime is already pushing for “fully vaccinated” Americans to get even more “fully vaccinated” by lining up for a third “booster” shot come September, which appears to be when the medical fascists will have one ready for rollout at “warp speed.”

The first two injections from Donald “father of the vaccine” Trump’s “Operation Warp Speed” program are not exactly providing the protection that was promised. Consequently, Pedo Joe’s handlers are gearing up to push boosters as the final solution.

At least four regime officials told Politico that Tony Fauci’s jabs are not efficacious. Over time, they actually make matters worse, which can only be remedied by injecting people with more needles.

The initial round of alleged “protection” provided by the shots is gone after just a few months. This means that the tens of millions of people who rolled up their sleeves back in the winter and early spring no longer possess the artificial “immunity” triggered by the vaccines.

These same immune-damaged individuals who took the needles are also spreading the “delta” variant that officials say is ravaging the country. As these walking disease incubators encounter increasingly more people, they are “shedding” new strains of the deadly virus onto others, including the “unvaccinated.”

Biden says third vaccine “booster” will do the trick to keep everyone “safe”

Since the first two vaccine shots that people received have utterly failed, the Biden regime of course thinks that a third one of the same will do the trick this time. This is the insanity of America’s “leadership.”

“This is what moved the needle,” one regime official is reported to have said in favor of urging booster shots.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) claims to have “data” showing that a third injection for Chinese Germs will confer the protection that should have come with the first two jabs. That data will supposedly be released later in the week.

Some of the data was procured from Israel, one of the most vaccinated countries in the world. Officials there claim that older people especially who took the first vaccines around the turn of the year no longer have any immunity, and thus require more injections.

The Mayo Clinic also published a study claiming that the Pfizer vaccine is no longer effective, but can somehow be made more effective if more doses of it are injected into people’s bodies.

In a public address, China Joe begged the American public to rush out and get injected with a third booster shot as soon as possible in order to “flatten the curve” of the delta variant.

“Next, I want to speak to all … uh … all of you who are vaccinated. How should you be thinking about the moment we’re in? First: Know that you’re highly protected against severe illness and death from Covid-19. Only a small fraction of people going to the hospital today are those who have been vaccinated,” a confused-looking Biden bumbled, noting that all Americans will be urged to get their boosters eight months after receiving their first two doses.

“We have a responsibility to give the maximum amount of protection, all of you the maximum amount. Earlier today, our medical experts announced a plan for booster shots to every fully vaccinated American, adult American. This will boost your immune response and will increase your protection against Covid-19.”

The latest news about the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “vaccine” genocide can be found at ChemicalViolence.com.

Ethan Huff

