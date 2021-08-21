CDC panicking over covid vaccine failure, pushes third “booster” shot even as public grows wise to the scam

The federal government is pitching a fit over the latest data showing that Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “vaccines” are failing big time.

The Biden regime is already pushing for “fully vaccinated” Americans to get even more “fully vaccinated” by lining up for a third “booster” shot come September, which appears to be when the medical fascists will have one ready for rollout at “warp speed.”

Livatrex® is an enhanced vegan-friendly, herbal blend that supports liver detoxification and promotes normal, healthy function of the liver and gallbladder.The first two injections from Donald “father of the vaccine” Trump’s “Operation Warp Speed” program are not exactly providing the protection that was promised. Consequently, Pedo Joe’s handlers are gearing up to push boosters as the final solution.

At least four regime officials told Politico that Tony Fauci’s jabs are not efficacious. Over time, they actually make matters worse, which can only be remedied by injecting people with more needles.

The initial round of alleged “protection” provided by the shots is gone after just a few months. This means that the tens of millions of people who rolled up their sleeves back in the winter and early spring no longer possess the artificial “immunity” triggered by the vaccines.

These same immune-damaged individuals who took the needles are also spreading the “delta” variant that officials say is ravaging the country. As these walking disease incubators encounter increasingly more people, they are “shedding” new strains of the deadly virus onto others, including the “unvaccinated.”

Biden says third vaccine “booster” will do the trick to keep everyone “safe”

Since the first two vaccine shots that people received have utterly failed, the Biden regime of course thinks that a third one of the same will do the trick this time. This is the insanity of America’s “leadership.”

“This is what moved the needle,” one regime official is reported to have said in favor of urging booster shots.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) claims to have “data” showing that a third injection for Chinese Germs will confer the protection that should have come with the first two jabs. That data will supposedly be released later in the week.

Some of the data was procured from Israel, one of the most vaccinated countries in the world. Officials there claim that older people especially who took the first vaccines around the turn of the year no longer have any immunity, and thus require more injections.

The Mayo Clinic also published a study claiming that the Pfizer vaccine is no longer effective, but can somehow be made more effective if more doses of it are injected into people’s bodies.

In a public address, China Joe begged the American public to rush out and get injected with a third booster shot as soon as possible in order to “flatten the curve” of the delta variant.

“Next, I want to speak to all … uh … all of you who are vaccinated. How should you be thinking about the moment we’re in? First: Know that you’re highly protected against severe illness and death from Covid-19. Only a small fraction of people going to the hospital today are those who have been vaccinated,” a confused-looking Biden bumbled, noting that all Americans will be urged to get their boosters eight months after receiving their first two doses.

“We have a responsibility to give the maximum amount of protection, all of you the maximum amount. Earlier today, our medical experts announced a plan for booster shots to every fully vaccinated American, adult American. This will boost your immune response and will increase your protection against Covid-19.”

The latest news about the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “vaccine” genocide can be found at ChemicalViolence.com.

Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:

CitizenFreePress.com

Archive.is

DrEddyMD.com

CitizenFreePress.com

Allertrex® is a natural respiratory support product that harnesses the strength of powerful herbs and essential oils for effective lung and sinus cleansing.

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.