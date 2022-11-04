EVERYONE who gets mRNA jabbed for covid suffers some degree of heart injury, study finds

Hematrex® is an herbal circulatory system support formula that promotes blood vessel strength and elasticity for healthy blood flow throughout the body.New research out of Switzerland suggests that every single person who gets “vaccinated” for the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) ends up developing some kind of heart damage ranging from minor to major.

Researchers across the pond discovered that every “fully vaccinated” person develops elevated troponin levels post-injection – troponin being an indicator of heart injury. Of this, nearly three percent end up developing subclinical myocarditis.

The official story is that any kind of heart injury must have been caused by the “virus” and not by the injections. This is becoming increasingly unbelievable, even to diehard vaccine apologists, based on emerging data. (Related: The CDC’s own research shows that covid injections cause myocarditis and other heart issues.)

Excess deaths, as they are calling them, spiked dramatically after the onset of Operation Warp Speed, the Trump administration’s fast-tracked plan for releasing Fauci Flu shots at warp speed. Ever since then, the injury and death tolls have continued to mount.

Expert group confirms: heart-related injuries and deaths spiked in direct correlation to mass vaccination campaigns

The Heart Advisory and Recovery Team (HART), an expert group that analyzes such matters, says Australia makes an excellent “control group” for comparative purposes because there were very few actual covid “cases” up until the time the jabs were released.

Once the injections were unleashed, HART found, excess deaths soared. And there is no other explanation for this than the jabs because Australia “did not have prior covid as a reason for seeing this rise in mortality and hospital pressure from spring 2021.”

“The results from this control group indicate that the cause of this rise in deaths, particularly in young people, must be something in common with Australia, Europe, and the USA,” HART added.

In nearby New Zealand, economist John Gibson identified a temporal association between the so-called “booster” shots that were introduced for variants like “Omicron” and a similar spike in excess deaths.

Gibson estimates that there are “16 excess deaths per 100,000 booster doses” as “the age groups most likely to use boosters show large rises in excess mortality after boosters are rolled out.”

A similar correlation was identified by Prof. Seiji Kojima in Japan. There, the booster rollout from January to March 2022 resulted in a sharp uptick in excess deaths.

Then we have Israel, where a surge in cardiac arrest emergency calls was seen after 16-39-year-olds started getting injected with the first round of mRNA (messenger RNA) shots – Pfizer’s double-injection was the official Fauci Flu shot brand of choice in Israel.

Dr. Eyal Shahar found, after poring through the data, that there are between eight and 17 excess deaths per 100,000 people vaccinated.

In The Netherlands, that figure is even higher, according to Dr. Theo Schetters, who identified an excess death rate of 125 per 100,000 in the 60-plus age group.

Drs. Michael Palmer and Sucharit Bhakdi from Doctors for Covid Ethics are now on a mission to identify “irrefutable proof of causality” in all of these cases. They want to show beyond a shadow of a doubt that mRNA shots are, in fact, causing vascular and organ damage in many, many people.

They already discovered that mRNA injection contents do not stay at the injection site, but instead travel throughout the body where they end up accumulating in the brain and other vital organs.

This explains “the strong expression of spike protein in heart muscle after vaccination correlates with significant inflammation and tissue destruction,” they say, adding that “vaccine-induced vascular damage will promote blood clotting, and clotting-related diseases such as heart attack, stroke, lung embolism are very common in the adverse events databases.”

More of the latest news about toxic and deadly covid “vaccines” can be found at ChemicalViolence.com.

Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:

LifeSiteNews.com

DrEddyMD.com

Floratrex™ is a superior blend of 50 billion live and active cultures from 18 probiotic strains. It also contains prebiotics to help support strong gut health.

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get comission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.