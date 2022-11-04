EVERYONE who gets mRNA jabbed for covid suffers some degree of heart injury, study finds

New research out of Switzerland suggests that every single person who gets “vaccinated” for the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) ends up developing some kind of heart damage ranging from minor to major.

Researchers across the pond discovered that every “fully vaccinated” person develops elevated troponin levels post-injection – troponin being an indicator of heart injury. Of this, nearly three percent end up developing subclinical myocarditis.

The official story is that any kind of heart injury must have been caused by the “virus” and not by the injections. This is becoming increasingly unbelievable, even to diehard vaccine apologists, based on emerging data. (Related: The CDC’s own research shows that covid injections cause myocarditis and other heart issues.)

Excess deaths, as they are calling them, spiked dramatically after the onset of Operation Warp Speed, the Trump administration’s fast-tracked plan for releasing Fauci Flu shots at warp speed. Ever since then, the injury and death tolls have continued to mount.

Expert group confirms: heart-related injuries and deaths spiked in direct correlation to mass vaccination campaigns

The Heart Advisory and Recovery Team (HART), an expert group that analyzes such matters, says Australia makes an excellent “control group” for comparative purposes because there were very few actual covid “cases” up until the time the jabs were released.

Once the injections were unleashed, HART found, excess deaths soared. And there is no other explanation for this than the jabs because Australia “did not have prior covid as a reason for seeing this rise in mortality and hospital pressure from spring 2021.”

“The results from this control group indicate that the cause of this rise in deaths, particularly in young people, must be something in common with Australia, Europe, and the USA,” HART added.

In nearby New Zealand, economist John Gibson identified a temporal association between the so-called “booster” shots that were introduced for variants like “Omicron” and a similar spike in excess deaths.

Gibson estimates that there are “16 excess deaths per 100,000 booster doses” as “the age groups most likely to use boosters show large rises in excess mortality after boosters are rolled out.”

A similar correlation was identified by Prof. Seiji Kojima in Japan. There, the booster rollout from January to March 2022 resulted in a sharp uptick in excess deaths.

Then we have Israel, where a surge in cardiac arrest emergency calls was seen after 16-39-year-olds started getting injected with the first round of mRNA (messenger RNA) shots – Pfizer’s double-injection was the official Fauci Flu shot brand of choice in Israel.

Dr. Eyal Shahar found, after poring through the data, that there are between eight and 17 excess deaths per 100,000 people vaccinated.

In The Netherlands, that figure is even higher, according to Dr. Theo Schetters, who identified an excess death rate of 125 per 100,000 in the 60-plus age group.

Drs. Michael Palmer and Sucharit Bhakdi from Doctors for Covid Ethics are now on a mission to identify “irrefutable proof of causality” in all of these cases. They want to show beyond a shadow of a doubt that mRNA shots are, in fact, causing vascular and organ damage in many, many people.

They already discovered that mRNA injection contents do not stay at the injection site, but instead travel throughout the body where they end up accumulating in the brain and other vital organs.

This explains “the strong expression of spike protein in heart muscle after vaccination correlates with significant inflammation and tissue destruction,” they say, adding that “vaccine-induced vascular damage will promote blood clotting, and clotting-related diseases such as heart attack, stroke, lung embolism are very common in the adverse events databases.”

More of the latest news about toxic and deadly covid “vaccines” can be found at ChemicalViolence.com.

Ethan Huff

