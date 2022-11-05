Researchers find dozens of venom peptides in blood plasma and fecal samples from COVID-19 patients, CONFIRMING link between toxins and covid

European researchers have confirmed that the plasma, urine, and feces of people who test “positive” for the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) contain “toxin-like peptides” that are “almost identical” to those found in snake and other animal venom.

Samples of each of these fluids were collected from so-called “covid patients” and tested for composition. The stated purpose behind the research was to identify the mechanism of infection for the Chinese Virus, which is still largely a mystery.

For the plasma tests, the researchers used a protein precipitation preparation procedure to remove high molecular weight proteins while efficiently solubilizing the peptide fraction. For the feces and urine, they used a direct peptide solubilization method.

Upon investigation, the samples were determined to contain various levels of venom components such as conotoxins, phospholipases, phosphodiesterases, zinc metal proteinases, and bradykinins.

“The presence of toxin-like peptides could potentially be connected to SARS-CoV-2 infection,” the study explains.

“Their presence suggests a possible association between COVID-19 disease and the release in the body of (oligo-)peptides almost identical to toxic components of venoms from animals.”

The researchers went on to explain that these toxins are associated with “a large set of heterogeneous extra-pulmonary COVID-19 clinical manifestations,” including “neurological ones” as well as hemorrhagic and thrombotic.

“Although the presence of each individual symptom is not selective of the disease, their combination might be related to COVID-19 by the coexistence of the panel of the here detected toxin-like peptides,” the study further concludes.

“The presence of these peptides opens new scenarios on the [etiology] of the COVID-19 clinical symptoms observed up to now, including neurological manifestations.”

First they unleashed synthetic venom bioweapons; now they are creating new drugs to treat the resulting health damage

As usual, the stated purpose of the study is to develop new “therapeutic strategies for all organ systems involved,” meaning more pharmaceutical drugs and “vaccines” are soon on the way.

Since there are still many more profits to be made, in other words, science is busy coming up with novel pharmakeia strategies to fight the snake bite.

We know from earlier research that snake venom peptides can be synthesized, meaning they are artificially created as a bioweapon.

The globalist World Economic Forum (WEF) celebrated such technology because of its potential for new venom-based drug development and deployment, which is precisely what this new study aims to accomplish.

All of this was done before the covid scamdemic emerged in late 2019 and early 2020. It was the year 2018, in fact, when the WEF partied over the development of synthesized snake venom peptides, which will greatly expand the portfolio of Big Pharma offerings in the future.

“Why all of a sudden are we seeing all this information about numerous companies researching snake venom as drugs for a wide range of illnesses?” asked one inquiring-mind reader at Natural News.

“Did this expose on ‘In the Water’ cause this immediate rush of information, or is it that COVID was a real-world testing ground for snake venom, and now the green light is given to move forward? I also have a real problem with all the money being thrown at anti-venom. Aren’t snake bites low on the global ranking of health issues / death? Why so much money into this? A red flag for me!”

These are important questions that deserve answers, are they not? Nothing in this world is done without some kind of eugenics-for-profit agenda attached to it. If there was no money and depopulation to be had from all this venom research, then you can be sure it would not be happening.

The latest news about the Chinese Virus can be found at Pandemic.news.

Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:

ncbi.nlm.nih.gov

DrEddyMD.com

