CLAIM: COVID-19 mRNA vaccines contain snake venom substrate

The Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) mRNA vaccines contain a snake venom substrate, according to Perfect Society channel host Olaf Kaufman.

Kaufman showed articles about the study that found a link between COVID-19 deaths and snake venom in August and September 2021. The vaccination started in December 2020.

He referred to an article about a University of Arizona study that said researchers have identified the key molecular mechanism responsible for COVID-19 mortality, which was an enzyme related to neurotoxins found in rattlesnake venom. Kaufman also mentioned the race specificity of the SARS-CoV-2 virus based on several studies that prove beyond doubt that the bioweapon virus cannot be of natural origin. (Related: Dr. David Martin: COVID vaccines are bioweapons designed for genocide.)

The host mentioned distearoylphosphatidylcholine or DSPC. It is a phosphatidylcholine, a kind of phospholipid that can be used to prepare lipid nanoparticles. For the uninitiated, lipid nanoparticles are used in mRNA vaccines and forms part of the drug delivery system for the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines.

He also mentioned glycerophospholipids, which like DSPC are substrates for phospholipases A2 (PLA2s) that play a pivotal role in proinflammatory mediator or eicosanoids release through the arachidonic acid (AA).

The cytosolic PLA2s may cause anaphylaxis and lysosomal PLA2s complement activation. PLA2s may participate in intracellular signaling that leads to allergen-induced production of inflammatory cytokines, especially in asthmatic patients. The ionizable lipids that are used in both vaccines are novel amino lipids and their allergenic potential is not known.

COVID mRNA vaccines are causing severe allergic reactions

Published results on allergic reactions after the first dose of the two mRNA vaccines in the U.S. have estimated rates of 4.7 and 2.5 anaphylaxis cases per million COVID-19 vaccine doses administered using Pfizer’s and Moderna’s, respectively.

PLA2s enzymes are commonly found in mammalian tissues as well as arachnid, insect and snake venom.

In December 2020, 1,893,360 initial doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine that were given resulted in 175 cases of severe allergic reaction of which 21 were anaphylaxis. It happened at the onset of the vaccine rollout, long before claims about the snake venom enzyme PLA2 was present in COVID-19 vaccines.

Kaufman said people must press charges and an investigation must be initiated about the issue. The podcaster pointed out that all the measures being enforced by the government are genocidal and that the whole pandemic is really about pushing the genocidal agenda of the globalists.

He stated that the main goal of the globalists is the genocide of seven billion people and being able to control and enslave the rest of humanity with their synthetic telepathy machine. Kaufman said the global elites want to remotely control people’s electromagnetic brainwaves and take away their free will. He said this is possible with artificial intelligence or AI controlling electromagnetic brainwaves.

The podcaster stressed that people must prevent the “slow kill inoculation or genocide vaccine,” which has no therapeutic value at all. He also emphasized that it is not found among the known definitions of a vaccine because this is the first time the Food and Drug Administration has approved a synthetic mRNA vaccine and that it is only for emergency use authorization.

Follow VaccineInjurynews.com to know more about the COVID vaccine-related injuries.

Watch the video below to know more about the snake venom substrate content of COVID-19 vaccines.

https://www.brighteon.com/5b8ae2bd-7ae8-485a-b23d-9b6b91dfab4c

This video is from the Perfect Society channel on Brighteon.com.

Kevin Hughes

