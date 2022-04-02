Dr. David Martin has warned the public that a genocide is currently going on in the guise of mass vaccination.

“This is a pandemic of the bio weaponization of the human organism. This is not public health. And Anthony Fauci is the architect of this genocide,” Martin said when he appeared in the March 24 episode of “The Stew Peters Show.” During the course of the program, Martin talked about the chimeric model of spike proteins and how this is affecting the body.

Mainstream science has come up with the news that the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccines persist in the human body for an indeterminate period, and will survive up to eight weeks in the lymphatic system, where it will continually produce the spike protein. Scientists see evidence that spike proteins are showing up in waste streams at alarmingly high rates.

This is what happens when you inject the body with a chimeric model of a synthetic spike protein, and when this type of gene therapy has not been tested properly. It turns out that no one knows how long each vaccinated individual injected would manufacture the pathogens in their body.

Why are there such high concentrations of spike protein showing up in waste streams?

“The reason is really simple,” Martin said. “The human organism is now being modified and it is being modified to perpetually produce a toxic protein known and scheduled to harm humanity.” (Related: Karen Kingston tells Michele Swinick: Purpose of COVID-19 vaccine is to be a tool for genetic editing – Brighteon.TV.)

Martin added that these proteins are known to be damaging and are subject to the biological and chemical weapons, treaties and laws that have been enforced in the United States. These chimeric viruses resulted from the deliberate manipulation of SARS-CoV-2, to incorporate nucleic acids into the virus, which is illegal.

With the fourth COVID-19 shot now underway in the U.S., Fauci is talking about possibly doing another round of lockdowns, and it seems that plenty of Americans will participate because many have been brainwashed by the so-called experts.

SARS-CoV-2 chimeric viruses a result of deliberate manipulation

SARS-CoV-2 chimeric viruses are a result of any deliberate manipulation of the virus to incorporate nucleic acids for SARS-CoV-2 virulence factors. This actually shows up in three sections of the Code of Federal Regulations subjected to the biologic and toxin agent program defined under Chapter 18 U.S. Code Section 178.

As a biological agent, it is also subjected to 18 U.S. Code Section 175, or the prohibition of biological weapons. The statute says that what Big Pharma is doing under the direction of Fauci is a felony punishable up to 99 years in prison and up to $100 million per count.

The statement of the “authorities” are so egregious in the matter that there is no need to make up a conspiracy because everything they did was recorded and published. According to Martin, they are also in violation of criminal conspiracy and racketeering laws and have admitted to it.

According to filings by vaccine manufacturer Pfizer, “there is no current precedent for an mRNA based immunotherapy, such as the type we are developing, being approved for sale by the FDA [Food and Drug Administration], the European Commission or any other regulatory agency elsewhere in the world.”

“This is not a public health vaccine. This is a computer-generated synthetic chimeric alternative to the virulence factor of SARS-CoV-2,” Martin insisted.

“This is the reality that says we are being subjected to a perpetual addiction to a known pathogen and toxic agent. And the reason why Anthony Fauci is now advocating for the next round of boosters.” (Related: Drs. Peter Daszak and Anthony Fauci must be ARRESTED, as new intel emerges documenting planned coronavirus enhancement and deployment.)

Meanwhile, documents revealed that zoologist Peter Daszak and his collaborators have planned to release nanoparticles that could penetrate the skin. These particles contain “novel chimeric spike proteins” from bat coronaviruses, that can penetrate the skin when enhanced. The documents further revealed that COVID-19 is more than a virus. It is a biological weapon that was strategically developed and slated for deployment.

They also planned to create chimeric viruses, genetically enhanced to infect humans more easily, and requested $14m from the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) to fund the work. DARPA turned down the application.

Daszak is the president of EcoHealth Alliance, a nonprofit organization that received funding from Fauci’s National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases to study bat coronaviruses with scientists at the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

Watch the video below to know how a human body has now become a bioweapons factory itself.

https://rumble.com/vz53fr-we-are-allowing-human-organisms-to-become-bioweapon-factories.html?mref=9qiox&mc=7i756 We are allowing human organisms to become bioweapon factories

This video is from the FalconsCAFE Sharing is caring channel on Brighteon.com.

