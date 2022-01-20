Leading virologist and mRNA pioneer Dr. Robert Malone predicts Great Awakening in response to Great Reset

A “Great Awakening” is bound to happen this year as the people get galvanized against the ongoing manipulation of the mainstream media in drumming up the “Great Reset” espoused by the World Economic Forum (WEF).

Renowned virologist and mRNA pioneer Dr. Robert Malone, whose honesty in exposing the harmful ways of the experimental Pfizer and Moderna vaccines led to his censorship on Twitter, YouTube and Facebook, said that the populace is fighting an information war with the mainstream media, which fails to evaluate the truth and enforces the narrative of Big Tech and Big Pharma.

“This is full-on media warfare, information warfare, political warfare, 21st century, like we’ve never seen before, and coordinated globally,” Malone told ZeroHedge writer Kristi Leigh. “The other thing for me has been the personal journey of coming to terms with what the World Economic Forum really represents, and I really resisted that.” (Related: World Economic Forum simulates global cyberattack that could bring about “Great Reset.”)

Malone said he is being encouraged by the growing awareness of the population on the true intent and limitations of the Great Reset, and that a change in the dysfunctional structure of top-down governance in large institutions would be one of the noticeable results of this recognition moving forward.

Though it is hard, Malone said he always looks for the silver linings in things.

“If humanity recognizes its interconnectedness and the importance of community, integrity and human dignity during this moment in history, we will have a Great Awakening in response to the Great Reset,” Malone said. “People were coming to me talking about the Great Reset. And I was like, ‘Ah, this crazy talk,’ but then it’s all documented and then you see it being deployed. Here it is – they’re proud of it. They don’t hide it.”

Under attack by the mainstream media, Malone noted the increasing amount of evidence showing that the vaccines are harmful and potentially lethal. Malone, who specializes in virology and vaccines, actually invented the mRNA technology being used by Pfizer and Moderna.

Malone expresses concern about mass vaccinations

During his guesting in the now viral episode of the “Joe Rogan Experience” early January, Malone expressed his concern about the mass vaccination programs of governments worldwide.

YouTube has removed clips of the podcast, but third-party channels uploaded the episode to Spotify where Rogan has an exclusive deal. The censorship sparked anger among right wing politicians and political commentators. (Related: What Dr. Robert Malone could NOT tell Joe Rogan.)

He described mass vaccinations as lawless behavior that must stop. “I believe nobody should have vaccine mandates for these experimental products,” Malone said. “I believe it is absolutely contrary to the Nuremberg Code, the Helsinki Agreement, the Common Rule, the Belmont Report, etc. It is lawless behavior that’s going – full stop.”

While admitting that he is not prepared to be in the spotlight despite having the insider’s view of the politics in medicine, Malone said he is convinced that the information control is coordinated worldwide.

“I didn’t seek this. I never expected it. I find myself at the center of this storm of the resistance. It has profoundly changed my view of the information that we receive,” Malone said. “I had not been aware before of the information control that is globally coordinated and it is not about evaluating the truth but telling the narrative.”

As an undergraduate during the 1980s at University of California-Davis, Malone said he was skeptical on whether the New World Order will be established after reading books on transnationalism.

It turned out it’s happening today. “[We] see it playing out in real time and in a way in which national sovereignty, governments, are increasingly irrelevant. You know, that’s the thing that folks got to wake up about. This is not about the vaccine. The vaccine is a symptom.”

