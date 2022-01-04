What Dr. Robert Malone could NOT tell Joe Rogan

Joe Rogan’s interview with Dr. Robert Malone was, without question, one of the most important interviews of 2021. The interview has been reposted numerous times across free speech video sites. Here’s a link to view the entire three hours.

Throughout the interview, Dr. Malone was meticulous, thoughtful and highly informative. We also learn how he deeply cares about humanity and is motivated by compassion, not greed (unlike the vaccine manufacturers and corporate media).

Joe Rogan, for his part, was near perfect in his balancing of listening and then asking important questions that reflected the thoughts of his audience. This was perhaps one of Joe’s best interviews because he is well informed, yet patient in allowing Dr. Malone to tell the full story in detail. It’s also wonderful that there were no advertising interruptions or commercial breaks, allowing us all to focus on Malone’s warning for the world.

What Dr. Malone could NOT tell Joe Rogan

For the record, and out of a sense of professionalism and respect for both Rogan and Dr. Malone, what you are about to read and learn here is my own analysis. In no way am I attempting to state that Malone or Rogan would say these things, nor that they told me to say them. To date, I have not spoken with Dr. Malone, although I hope to invite him to my new interview studio in Austin, launching next month.

Dr. Malone is very smart to stick to the facts of what he knows, and he repeatedly told Rogan that he was not going to speculate on the motivations or mindset of those who are running the global covid vaccination scheme. This is exactly the right strategy for Malone because he stays in his lane of science, evidence and data-driven explanations.

It is up to other people — such as myself, Alex Jones, Steve Quayle, David Icke and so on — to tell the rest of the story that Dr. Malone cannot state. That’s what my podcast is about here: the things that Dr. Malone cannot tell Rogan even if he wanted to.

Dr. Malone is getting red-pilled at breakneck speed, so he’s probably aware of all this (at least that’s my guess). He knows the behavior of Big Pharma, Big Government, Big Media and Big Tech isn’t just one giant coincidence. It’s a plan. And every plan has a desired outcome.

Everything Dr. Malone is observing is explained by the global extermination agenda targeting humanity

The motivation behind everything Dr. Malone explains to Rogan in the interview is simply inescapable. Why are hospitals and governments throwing out all the rules of medical ethics? Why are they suppressing early treatments that would save lives? Whey are they incentivizing hospitals to diagnose more people with covid? Why are they using a PCR test that lacks specificity and can be turned up to produce false positives? Why is the media lying about all this? Why is Big Tech censoring scientists and anyone else who disagrees with the official narrative?

And most importantly, why are the governments of the world in a mad panic to inject as many people as possible with mRNA nanoparticles that override their protein synthesis and turn their bodies into spike protein (bioweapons) factories?

The answer is obvious and inescapable: They are trying to achieve global depopulation.

There is no other explanation that fits the observed behavior. Dr. Malone no doubt sees this but, for good reason, won’t speculate about it. It’s difficult to prove the state of mind of government leaders or globalists. But their actions tell the real story here: Yes, they are deliberately trying to exterminate as many human beings as possible. (See Depopulation.news for focused news stories on this topic.)

We are living through a global genocide campaign. Planetary-scale ethnic cleansing.

But who is driving the effort to exterminate humanity and cleanse planet Earth?

Once you realize there is a panicked, coordinated global effort to exterminate the human race and “reboot” planet Earth without human beings existing here, the obvious question becomes: Who is behind all this?

What if the “who” question is bigger than you previously imagined? What if it’s a cosmicquestion of who?

What if the globalists aren’t the masters of this but actually just the puppets of something bigger?

Dr. Malone could not tell this part of the story, so it’s up to people like us take the baton, salute Dr. Malone for his courageous voice, and reveal the rest of the story that few dare tell.

Hear it all in this special report podcast, below:

https://rumble.com/vrus6r-joe-rogans-most-extremely-important-podcast…-in-history.html?mref=9qiox&mc=7i756 Joe Rogan’s MOST EXTREMELY IMPORTANT PODCAST… in History?

Mike Adams

Find a new podcast (plus interviews, special reports and more) each day at:

brighteon.com

Related Posts