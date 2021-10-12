Medical journal blocks Dr. Robert Malone from reading it… scientists who don’t parrot fake vaccine science now BLOCKED

The New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM) has banned Dr. Robert Malone, the inventor of mRNA (messenger RNA) technology, from accessing its journal website.

In a series of tweets, Malone complained that the NEJM apparently manually blocked his IP address in a “petty act” of retribution for him speaking out against the dangers of injecting people with mRNA, especially in the midst of a plandemic.

“This is fascinating,” Malone wrote in a tweet. “I am apparently no longer allowed to read the New England Journal of Medicine. They have blocked my internet protocol address.”

While Malone is aware of how to get around IP blocks, including by using a VPN (virtual private network), he says he still finds it “fascinating” that the NEJM “would even take the trouble to do this.” The NEJM has yet to respond to Malone’s allegations.

Malone has been very outspoken against Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “vaccination,” particularly in younger people who have an almost zero risk of getting sick after testing “positive.”

Interestingly, Malone was blocked from accessing the NEJM right after it published a series of studies about post-vaccination myocarditis, which has become a common occurrence particularly in young people who get jabbed with Fauci Flu shots.

“I am going to speak bluntly,” Malone is quoted as saying.

“Physicians who speak out are being actively hunted via medical boards and the press. They are trying to delegitimize and pick us off one by one. This is not a conspiracy theory – this is a fact. Please wake up. This is happening globally.”

Malone was dubbed a “terrorist” for speaking out against mRNA injections at Rome’s International COVID Summit

According to Malone, the Branch Covidians who ran the International COVID Summit that took place recently in Rome dubbed him a “terrorist” for defying the prevailing narrative about Chinese Virus injections.

“My crime? Advocating for early treatment of COVID-19,” Malone says. “I suggest that merits a bit of mediation.”

The Federation of State Medical Boards (FSMB) recently went a step further by threatening all of its members with revocation of their medical licenses if they get caught spreading any kind of “misinformation” about Wuhan Flu shots. This includes suggesting that people get early treatment rather than an injection.

“Due to their specialized knowledge and training, licensed physicians possess a high degree of public trust and therefore have a powerful platform in society, whether they recognize it or not,” the FSMB threatened in a letter.

“They also have an ethical and professional responsibility to practice medicine in the best interests of their patients and must share information that is factual, scientifically grounded and consensus-driven for the betterment of public health.”

Despite being the guy who came up with mRNA technology in the first place, Malone is now being censored and blacklisted from all the major Big Tech platforms, some of which are actually rewriting history to erase him from existence.

Malone’s thoughts and statements are just incongruent with what the plandemic purveyors are pushing, so he has to go. This is what happens when medical fascism becomes all-powerful.

“I remember reading world history in seventh grade, where the Pharaohs of Egypt would have the names and faces of prior Pharaohs stricken / carved off of all monuments, because they did something to annoy the current Pharaoh,” wrote one Natural Newscommenter, drawing parallels from history to the current situation.

“The Pharaohs of Big Tech are repeating history. I remember thinking, what a bunch of power hungry, narcissistic lowers. All part of the gaslighting of the world.”

The latest news about mainstream medicine’s attack on Malone and others like him can be found at MedicalCensorship.com

Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:

DCClothesline.com

DrEddyMD.com

Related Posts