Dr. Robert Malone now permanently banned by Twitter for telling truth about covid

In a December 29 update on his Substack, Dr. Robert Malone, M.D., M.S., explained that he was axed from the social media platform without notice. He can now no longer communicate with his more than 500,000 followers, whom he says were “gone in the blink of an eye.”

“That means I must have been on the mark, so to speak,” Malone writes. “Over the target.”

“It also means we lost a critical component in our fight to stop these vaccines being mandated for children and to stop the corruption in our governments, as well as the medical-industrial complex and pharmaceutical industries.”

On his Substack, Malone has provided a form to sign up for his email newsletter. If you are interested in learning more about medicine, science, bioethics, analytics, politics, and life in general from his perspective, go there and enter your email address.

Big Tech is a big bully

This is an unfortunate development for the man whose very invention (mRNA) is driving Operation Warp Speed and the global vaccination push. It is not, however, unexpected.

As we reported back in the summer, Malone is being censored all over the internet.

Wikipedia, it was reported, scrubbed numerous entries about RNA vaccines to which Malone contributed. Various schools and universities have also removed his name and all of his accomplishments from their records.

“To censor a scientific discussion with the actual inventor of the technology used to manufacture these COVID-19 shots is beyond shocking,” wrote Dr. Joseph Mercola at the time.

Wikipedia actually went so far as to try to remove Malone from existence. The tech platform removed all information about Malone’s mRNA research from back in the ’90s and is now attributing Malone’s work to someone else named Katalin Kariko.

Kariko, by the way, currently serves as senior vice president of BioNTech, which we now know partnered up with Pfizer and developed one of the two mRNA injections for covid currently in widespread use.

Malone, meanwhile, continues to try to warn the world that the mRNA technology he created is being used in such a way as to harm people by turning their bodies into deadly spike protein factories.

This goes against the official narrative, so naturally Big Tech is silencing and trying to erase Malone from the annals of science as well as basic human understanding about what mRNA technology does when used as a “vaccine.”

One “controversial” position held by Malone maintains that every human being has the right to decide whether or not to get injected in the first place. This goes against the White House, the federal government and pretty much the entire corporate media gamut – including many right-leaning news outlets.

Malone also says that mRNA injections pose far more dangers than any potential benefits. Getting injected, he has repeatedly stated, is a high-risk gamble.

Other than signing up for his email newsletter, you can keep up with Malone’s work by following his Substack @rwmalonemd, as well as at the following websites:

https://gab.com/RobertMaloneMD
https://gettr.com/user/rwmalonemd
https://www.linkedin.com/in/rwmalonemd/

Malone’s personal website is:
http://www.rwmalonemd.com

“Only truth is suppressed,” wrote one of Malone’s followers and supporters in the comment section on his Substack. “No one ever suppresses lies and bulls***, those are free to proliferate.”

Another suggested that Malone’s followers and supporters take to Twitter in protest of his removal. One idea is to post all over the platform about how Malone was censored and banned, along with links to other mediums and platforms where his work can still be found.

To keep up with the latest news about social media censorship, visit Censorship.news.

Ethan Huff 

Sources for this article include:

RWMaloneMD.substack.com

DrEddyMD.com

