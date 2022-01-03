Biden waves white flag, admits that covid won and there is “no federal solution”

Just before boarding a plane to head to his home in Delaware the other day, fake “president” Joe Biden told the media that there is “no federal solution” to the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19).

After falsely claiming earlier in the year that he had already beaten the plandemic, Dementia Joe is now changing his mind and throwing in the towel. There is just no way for Washington, D.C., to “shut down” the virus anymore, the Resident-in-Chief said.

One of China Joe’s biggest campaign promises was that he would end the Fauci Flu once and for all. Since that time, there are now more infections than ever before, not to mention skyrocketing hospitalizations and deaths in people who got “vaccinated” as part of Operation Warp Speed.

Biden promised free access to “testing,” a massive increase in the number of testing sites, and even emergency paid leave for anyone who contracts Chinese Germs while caring for a family member who tested positive.

None of these promises were fulfilled, by the way. And now Joe is saying that there is nothing more he can do, and that it is up to individual states to figure things out on their own.

“This gets solved at state level,” Biden bumbled, trying to remember his script (watch below). “And that ultimately gets down to where the rubber meets the road, and that’s where the patient is in need of help – or preventing the need for help.”

BIDEN, TODAY: "There is no federal solution" to COVID.



BIDEN, 2020: "I'm going to shut down the virus."

Biden is the biggest embarrassment this country has ever had to endure

Biden says that governors across the United States can reach out to him anytime for assistance in coming up with strategies to beat the growing number of positive test results for the latest “Omicron” (Moronic) variant.

“This is not like March of 2020, the beginning of the pandemic,” Joe said further during his address. “We’re prepared and we know what it takes to save lives, protect people, and keep schools and businesses open.”

“My message of the governors is simply: If you need something, say something.”

Biden does not appear to be giving up on his Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “vaccine” mandates, though. That is still priority No. 1, even though case after case is entering the court system to challenge them.

In fact, the only thing Biden has really done this year is push the injections after being handed the baton by Donald “father of the vaccine” Trump, who is also aggressively pushing Americans to roll up their sleeves and take all of the jabs, including the “boosters” that were rolled out under Biden.

Rep. Andy Biggs (R-Az.) tweeted his disgust at Biden’s address, explaining that the only plan this regime has for covid “is to continue manipulating mandates to maintain control over” Americans.

Immediately following his address, Biden hobbled across the wet grass to the airplane so he could rest his tired mind at his Delaware beach house.

“Biden’s accomplishments to date are:

Killing the Keystone Pipeline

Soaring gas prices

Surrendering to Afghanistan

Wide-open southern border

Inflation through the roof

Eating ice cream

Unconstitutional mandates

S**tting all over himself,” wrote one frustrated commenter at National File.

“Is there any way possible to get this imbecile out of the White House?” asked another. “I can’t even address him as president because it’s like watching Chevy Chase being president in a movie and it’s a comedy.”

“Biden is the biggest embarrassment to the Office of the President in the history of this country,” this same person added. “His family is a bunch of corrupt sickos and we let crap like him dictate what goes on in our lives. Unreal.”

The latest news about the Chinese Virus debacle under Biden can be found at Pandemic.news.

Ethan Huff

