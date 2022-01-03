Biden waves white flag, admits that covid won and there is “no federal solution”

Hematrex® is an herbal circulatory system support formula that promotes blood vessel strength and elasticity for healthy blood flow throughout the body.Just before boarding a plane to head to his home in Delaware the other day, fake “president” Joe Biden told the media that there is “no federal solution” to the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19).

After falsely claiming earlier in the year that he had already beaten the plandemic, Dementia Joe is now changing his mind and throwing in the towel. There is just no way for Washington, D.C., to “shut down” the virus anymore, the Resident-in-Chief said.

One of China Joe’s biggest campaign promises was that he would end the Fauci Flu once and for all. Since that time, there are now more infections than ever before, not to mention skyrocketing hospitalizations and deaths in people who got “vaccinated” as part of Operation Warp Speed.

Biden promised free access to “testing,” a massive increase in the number of testing sites, and even emergency paid leave for anyone who contracts Chinese Germs while caring for a family member who tested positive.

None of these promises were fulfilled, by the way. And now Joe is saying that there is nothing more he can do, and that it is up to individual states to figure things out on their own.

“This gets solved at state level,” Biden bumbled, trying to remember his script (watch below). “And that ultimately gets down to where the rubber meets the road, and that’s where the patient is in need of help – or preventing the need for help.”

Biden is the biggest embarrassment this country has ever had to endure

Biden says that governors across the United States can reach out to him anytime for assistance in coming up with strategies to beat the growing number of positive test results for the latest “Omicron” (Moronic) variant.

“This is not like March of 2020, the beginning of the pandemic,” Joe said further during his address. “We’re prepared and we know what it takes to save lives, protect people, and keep schools and businesses open.”

“My message of the governors is simply: If you need something, say something.”

Biden does not appear to be giving up on his Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “vaccine” mandates, though. That is still priority No. 1, even though case after case is entering the court system to challenge them.

In fact, the only thing Biden has really done this year is push the injections after being handed the baton by Donald “father of the vaccine” Trump, who is also aggressively pushing Americans to roll up their sleeves and take all of the jabs, including the “boosters” that were rolled out under Biden.

Rep. Andy Biggs (R-Az.) tweeted his disgust at Biden’s address, explaining that the only plan this regime has for covid “is to continue manipulating mandates to maintain control over” Americans.

Immediately following his address, Biden hobbled across the wet grass to the airplane so he could rest his tired mind at his Delaware beach house.

“Biden’s accomplishments to date are:
Killing the Keystone Pipeline
Soaring gas prices
Surrendering to Afghanistan
Wide-open southern border
Inflation through the roof
Eating ice cream
Unconstitutional mandates
S**tting all over himself,” wrote one frustrated commenter at National File.

“Is there any way possible to get this imbecile out of the White House?” asked another. “I can’t even address him as president because it’s like watching Chevy Chase being president in a movie and it’s a comedy.”

“Biden is the biggest embarrassment to the Office of the President in the history of this country,” this same person added. “His family is a bunch of corrupt sickos and we let crap like him dictate what goes on in our lives. Unreal.”

The latest news about the Chinese Virus debacle under Biden can be found at Pandemic.news.

Ethan Huff 

Sources for this article include:

NationalFile.com

NaturalNews.com

DrEddyMD.com

Elevate Your Health with Moringa

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get comission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.