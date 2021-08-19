MEDICAL DICTATORSHIP: Biden wants to criminalize crossing state lines while “unvaccinated”

If potential plans by fake “president” Joe Biden to restrict all interstate travel to “vaccinated” only come to fruition, grocery store shelves all across the country could turn bare.

All News Pipeline says it received photos from someone in New Jersey depicting mostly empty aisles at a local Shoprite store, this the consequence of shipping problems that are already occurring due to existing Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) lockdowns.

In the event that Pedo Joe adds to this with an interstate travel ban on the “unvaccinated,” truckers who refuse Donald “father of the vaccine” Trump’s “Operation Warp Speed” injections would end up being prohibited from delivering goods, making an already precarious situation even worse.

While the Biden regime says it has shelved the idea for now as it would be too polarizing, the sentiment from his people seems to be that it could be an option later, and that nothing is ultimately off the table when it comes to coercing unvaccinated Americans into getting jabbed.

As you might expect, many truckers, if not most of them, are staunch conservatives who have no intention of ever getting injected for the Fauci Flu. Should China Joe try to force them to, we expect that many would simply quit, leaving the supply chain exposed to major vulnerabilities worse than the ones that already exist.

“… can you imagine an America where food is no longer brought across state lines because of Nazi-style ‘papers please demands’ being made on interstate highways at US state borders?” asks Stefan Stanford, writing for All News Pipeline.

Think Biden-imposed mass starvation could never happen? Think again!

Stanford warns that any such “laws” would almost certainly starve out the largest cities first, followed by the mid-range and smaller cities and eventually the rural areas.

Americans would be “fighting against each other for what little morsels of food are remaining,” he says. This would appear to be the goal of Beijing Biden who, carrying on the legacy of Barack Hussein Obama, seems to want Americans to starve.

Starvation has been used time and time again throughout history as a tactic of oppression by rogue governments against the people they are trying to rule. In this case, the goal is to make unvaccinated Americans so hungry that they are willing to roll up their sleeves to have their DNA permanently modified with experimental gene therapy.

What would actually happen, though, is that all Americans regardless of their vaccination status would end up suffering. With no food on the store shelves anywhere, it would be a true “Hunger Games” scenario where only the strongest survive.

It might sound a little far-fetched, especially to younger Americans who have never lived through this type of thing, but it is not out of the question. We are in uncharted territory as a society, if you can even call it that anymore.

“… at the end of World War II, Eastern Europe had front row tickets to a famine of biblical proportions,” Stanford writes. “Starting in 1941, up to 1,000 citizens starved to death every day for three years.”

“Bodies were discovered in the street and reports of cannibalism became a problem less than 12 months into the ordeal. Survivors ate anything they could get their hands on, such as birds, rats, and family pets. However, all those animals soon became hard to find.”

From there, the situation spiraled out of control as roving gangs quickly formed that attacked people in order to eat them. This is what happens when people get so hungry and desperate that they are willing to do anything for a meal.

The latest news about Chinese Virus tyranny from the Biden regime can be found at ChemicalViolence.com.

Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:

AllNewsPipeline.com

Archive.is

NaturalNews.com

Related Posts