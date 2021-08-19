Bombshell: mRNA vaccines can turn people into never-ending spike protein factories, “colonizing” the body with endless bioweapons

Nuclear cardiologist Richard M. Fleming recently spoke with Mike Adams about the deception used to coerce the world population to take mRNA vaccines. Dr. Fleming provided evidence that the mRNA vaccines are self-replicating and turn people into never-ending spike protein factories. There is now evidence that the genetic sequence for SARS-CoV-2 is self-assembling and self-amplifying by design, carrying genetic code into the person’s DNA through reverse transcription. This runaway process for encoding spike proteins in human cells has the potential to hijack healthy genetic expression for years to come while colonizing inflammatory spike proteins in the blood and the organs for the duration of one’s life. People are literally being programmed with genetic instructions that intoxicate their blood and organs into perpetuity … until they are sick and dying, suffering from chronic disease.

The mRNA vaccines are NOT temporary nor are they localized medical interventions

Energy at the Cellular LevelThe public was given false information regarding mRNA vaccines from the start. The mRNA vaccine was sold to the public as a temporary process, an immune-enhancing drug that does not interfere with human DNA. Furthermore, the messenger RNA is said to stay in the cells at the injection site, but this has been disproved multiple times, with blood clot formation and spike protein accumulation measured in various organs, including the brain. The spike proteins are not only traveling through the blood and concentrating in vital organs, but these mRNA instructions are also incorporating into the human DNA for future replication of bioweapons in the blood.

These foreign toxins may augment immune-responsive cells for a short period of time, but they also induce cardiovascular, neurological, and autoimmune inflammation, resulting in severe adverse events and chronic damage to young people. As the spike proteins proliferate the blood, they can cause blood clotting all over the body and even lead to Alzheimer’s disease through prion formation in the brain.

The mRNA spike protein experiment is so controversial that the federal government is desperately working with Big Tech to algorithmically censor any accurate, dissenting information on this unethical experiment. This experiment, rooted in deception, protected by censorship and liability-free contracts, is being forced onto the world population with totalitarian mandates, propaganda campaigns, and pervasive fraud. Despite the best efforts to silence information and take away consent of the individual, the principle of informed consent in medicine will withstand the test of time.

The mRNA vaccines incorporate SARS-CoV-2 into human DNA through reverse transcription

The Whitehead Institute for Biomedical Research in Cambridge, MA, the John A. Paulson School of Engineering and Applied Sciences from Harvard, the Department of Biology, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and the Wyss Institute for Biologically Inspired Engineering, Harvard University have uncovered serious DNA-altering details about the mRNA vaccines.

The researchers investigated the possibility that SARS-CoV-2 RNA can be reverse transcribed and integrated into the human genome. What they found was shocking. When studying cultured cells and primary cells of vaccinated patients, they found chimeric transcripts that contained viral fusion to cellular sequences that is consistent with the transcription of viral sequences integrated into the genome. They found twenty-four cells containing reverse transcriptase, all of which can be integrated into the cell genome and subsequently transcribed. This reverse transcription was enabled by “LINE-1 elements or by HIV-1 reverse transcriptase.”

There was a molecular mechanism that allowed SARS-CoV-2 to undergo retro-integration in the genome of vaccination patients. This process helps explain why vaccination patients continue to produce viral RNA long after their recovery from the vaccine transfection. Vaccinated people are literally the super spreaders, the vector for perpetual bioweapon release. As genetic instruction for spike proteins permeate their DNA, the vaccinated can potentially replicate spike proteins for the rest of their life, putting the public health at risk for generations to come. Yes, it looks like the beginning of transhumanism, as the vaccinated line up for their genetic updates.

