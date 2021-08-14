Even the WHO says booster shots are unnecessary, but Biden’s White House prefers to listen to Big Pharma: BOOSTER covid shots coming to the USA

As Dr. Anthony Fauci dials up the fear factor by making his rounds on various media outlets talking about how newer and newer strains of COVID-19 are going to be more contagious and deadly and require vaccines, the Biden regime is playing its part, too.

Despite the fact that the World Health Organization (WHO) has said booster jabs of COVID-19 vaccines are not going to be necessary, the White House is dismissing that guidance because Big Pharma has been making big money off the existing vaccine crop and they don’t want to give it up any time soon (because then those large campaign contributions might not be so large).

The Epoch Times reports:

The White House pushed back on the World Health Organization’s (WHO) calls for a moratorium on distributing COVID-19 booster shots, with press secretary Jen Psaki calling it a “false choice.”

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Wednesday urged wealthier nations including the United States and companies controlling the vaccine supply to prioritize addressing providing more doses of COVID-19 vaccines to poorer nations. Tedros said such a move is necessary because even if richer countries become fully vaccinated, the virus will spread frequently through poorer nations and could possibly mutate to breakthrough vaccine protection.

But the White House’s flak said that Tedros, in making his statement, offers a “false choice” between the development of booster shots and providing regular vaccines to poor countries.

“We definitely feel that it’s a false choice and we can do both,” she told reporters this week, going on to note, correctly for a change, that the United States has donated more vaccines than any other country.

“Also in this country [we] have enough supply to ensure that every American has access to a vaccine,” she added.

The United States “will have enough supply to ensure if the FDA decides that boosters are recommended for a portion of the population to provide those as well,” and officials “believe we can do both and we don’t need to make that choice,” said Psaki.

Coincidentally, Psaki’s statements come as Moderna, one of three vaccine makers approved under an emergency designation last year and one of two companies that make the two-shot vaccine combo, said that booster shots are going to be necessary.

Why? Because…variants!

“In the firm’s earnings report, the company said it believes the so-called ‘Delta’ variant will lead to an increase in breakthrough cases—or COVID-19 cases involving individuals who have been vaccinated,” The Epoch Times reported.

According to the Big Pharma giant there was “robust antibody responses have been observed from existing Moderna booster candidates against COVID-19 in Phase 2 studies.”

In a subsequent earnings report (yes, earnings) the company claimed that the COVID-19 antibody levels in vaccinated and infected persons are declining, so naturally a booster will be needed come winter.

At the same time, Fauci has been making the rounds dialing up the fear factor.

“If we don’t crush the outbreak to the point of getting the overwhelming proportion of the population vaccinated, then what will happen is the virus will continue to smolder through the fall into the winter, giving it ample chance to get a variant which, quite frankly, we’re very lucky that the vaccines that we have now do very well against the variants — particularly against severe illness,” he said this week, adding, “We’re very fortunate that that’s the case. There could be a variant that’s lingering out there that can push aside delta.”

That would be the “Lambda” strain, according to other reports.

Endless variants, endless vaccines, endless booster shots, endless COVID restrictions, endless profits. But COVID-19 occurred “naturally,” right?

JD Heyes

