Even the WHO says booster shots are unnecessary, but Biden’s White House prefers to listen to Big Pharma: BOOSTER covid shots coming to the USA

As Dr. Anthony Fauci dials up the fear factor by making his rounds on various media outlets talking about how newer and newer strains of COVID-19 are going to be more contagious and deadly and require vaccines, the Biden regime is playing its part, too.

Despite the fact that the World Health Organization (WHO) has said booster jabs of COVID-19 vaccines are not going to be necessary, the White House is dismissing that guidance because Big Pharma has been making big money off the existing vaccine crop and they don’t want to give it up any time soon (because then those large campaign contributions might not be so large).

The Epoch Times reports:

Renaltrex® is an enhanced, vegan-friendly blend of powerful herbs that help cleanse the kidneys. This cleansing process supports normal kidney function.The White House pushed back on the World Health Organization’s (WHO) calls for a moratorium on distributing COVID-19 booster shots, with press secretary Jen Psaki calling it a “false choice.”

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Wednesday urged wealthier nations including the United States and companies controlling the vaccine supply to prioritize addressing providing more doses of COVID-19 vaccines to poorer nations. Tedros said such a move is necessary because even if richer countries become fully vaccinated, the virus will spread frequently through poorer nations and could possibly mutate to breakthrough vaccine protection.

But the White House’s flak said that Tedros, in making his statement, offers a “false choice” between the development of booster shots and providing regular vaccines to poor countries.

“We definitely feel that it’s a false choice and we can do both,” she told reporters this week, going on to note, correctly for a change, that the United States has donated more vaccines than any other country.

“Also in this country [we] have enough supply to ensure that every American has access to a vaccine,” she added.

The United States “will have enough supply to ensure if the FDA decides that boosters are recommended for a portion of the population to provide those as well,” and officials “believe we can do both and we don’t need to make that choice,” said Psaki.

Coincidentally, Psaki’s statements come as Moderna, one of three vaccine makers approved under an emergency designation last year and one of two companies that make the two-shot vaccine combo, said that booster shots are going to be necessary.

Why? Because…variants!

“In the firm’s earnings report, the company said it believes the so-called ‘Delta’ variant will lead to an increase in breakthrough cases—or COVID-19 cases involving individuals who have been vaccinated,” The Epoch Times reported.

According to the Big Pharma giant there was “robust antibody responses have been observed from existing Moderna booster candidates against COVID-19 in Phase 2 studies.”

In a subsequent earnings report (yes, earnings) the company claimed that the COVID-19 antibody levels in vaccinated and infected persons are declining, so naturally a booster will be needed come winter.

At the same time, Fauci has been making the rounds dialing up the fear factor.

“If we don’t crush the outbreak to the point of getting the overwhelming proportion of the population vaccinated, then what will happen is the virus will continue to smolder through the fall into the winter, giving it ample chance to get a variant which, quite frankly, we’re very lucky that the vaccines that we have now do very well against the variants — particularly against severe illness,” he said this week, adding, “We’re very fortunate that that’s the case. There could be a variant that’s lingering out there that can push aside delta.”

That would be the “Lambda” strain, according to other reports.

Endless variants, endless vaccines, endless booster shots, endless COVID restrictions, endless profits. But COVID-19 occurred “naturally,” right?

JD Heyes

Sources include:

TheEpochTimes.com

ZeroHedge.com

DrEddyMD.com

Renaltrex® is an enhanced, vegan-friendly blend of powerful herbs that help cleanse the kidneys. This cleansing process supports normal kidney function.

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.