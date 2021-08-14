Covid “clot shots” will soon be mandatory for all school teachers nationwide if fraudster Fauci gets his way

Tony Fauci wants all teachers across the United States to be forcibly “vaccinated” for the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) or else lose their jobs.

During a recent appearance on MSNBC, Fauci talked about how “serious” it is that the number of new “cases” being reported by the mainstream media is skyrocketing.

“I’m going to upset people on this but I think we should,” Fauci told host Willie Geist when asked if he believes Donald “father of the vaccine” Trump’s “Operation Warp Speed” injections should be required in order to teach.

“We are in a major surge now as we’re going into the fall, into the school season,” Fauci added. “This is very serious business.”

Last year it was all about this “spike” in new cases during the earlier “waves” of the plandemic, and this year we are being told about this mysterious “surge” that is supposedly ravaging the country.

According to Fauci, this surge is adding to the “615,000 deaths” that he is blaming on the Chinese Virus, which to him means that the nation’s educators need to roll up their sleeves immediately and alter their DNA for the greater good of society.

“I mean, we are in a critical situation now,” Fauci added. “This is very serious business.”

If it were up to Fauci, everyone would be jabbed regularly and forced to wear a mask forever

Fauci’s statements came after the American Federation of Teachers (AFT) issued a statement calling on school districts all across the country to mandate Chinese Virus injections for all teachers.

“COVID-19 vaccinations should be required for U.S. teachers to protect students who are too young to be inoculated, the head of the nation’s second-largest teachers’ union said on Sunday, shifting course to back mandated shots as more children fall ill,” reported Reuters, citing AFT chief Randi Weingarten.

As you may recall from back in May, the AFT was caught trying to lobby the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) into forcing all schoolchildren to stay at home and do “remote learning” forever because of alleged fears about the “delta variant.”

The AFT is once again trying to bully the country into kowtowing to Wuhan Flu hysteria, this time using Fauci as its mouthpiece to try to force educators into getting jabbed against their will.

When it comes to issuing a mandate nationally, Fauci says that this will not happen. However, the Biden regime will “fully support” local governments that issue their own individual mandates, making it appear as though they are occurring independently of one another rather than being issued from the top down.

“I’m sorry, I know people must like to have their individual freedom and not be told to do something,” Fauci added. “But I think that we’re in such a serious situation now that under certain circumstances, mandates should be done.”

In a previous interview with NBC News, Fauci told viewers that he thinks the best way to protect schoolchildren from the Chinese Virus and its variants is to “surround them” with people who are already vaccinated, including teachers, administrators, janitors – heck, even the lunch lady.

“There are lots of street lights that need decorating,” wrote one commenter at Zero Hedge about what he thinks should happen to Fauci and his ilk.

“Agreed,” responded another. “It’s coming down to us or them. Forced injections are the hill I will gladly die on.”

“Don’t you mean it’s the hill that you will make them die on?” joked another.

The latest news about Fauci the Clown and the rest of the plandemic cult can be found at Twisted.news.

