Indoor pollution in classrooms threatens the health of schoolchildren, scientists warn

When you think of indoor air pollution, you might imagine a home with a wood-burning stove or a smoky bar. One environment that may not come immediately to mind is a school, but the unfortunate truth is that indoor air pollution in classrooms around the world is putting children’s health in jeopardy.

A study published in the journal Environmental Science & Technology revealed that the air in some classes actually contains even higher levels of tiny pollutants than you’d find in the polluted air outdoors. This means kids are not getting a break from poor-quality air.

The Colon Cleanse Kit from Global Healing Center includes leading colon cleanser, Oxy-Powder®, as well as Latero-Flora™ probiotics to support gut health.Studies have found toxic pollutants inside classrooms in the United States, Australia and Europe. In England, around 6,500 primary, nursery and secondary schools were in places where toxic indoor particle levels exceeded the limits recommended by the World Health Organization. Many of these schools are situated near busy roads. These particles are widely considered the most dangerous kind of indoor air pollution, thanks in no small part to how easily they can make their way into children’s lungs and bloodstreams.

Besides the many dangerous health effects of indoor air pollution, it is impacting children’s academic performance. One study showed that placing air filters in school classrooms that filter our toxic pollutants led to improvements in school performances. Specifically, installing air filters resulted in a 0.20 rise in overall math scores and a 0.18 rise in English scores.

Study author Mike Gilraine of New York University said: ‘The results indicate that air filter installation is a highly cost-effective policy to raise student achievement and, given that underprivileged students attend schools in highly polluted areas, one that can reduce the pervasive test score gaps that plague public education.”

Research suggests that air filters can drive students’ grades up just as much as cutting class sizes can. Scientists equated the improvements in scores to around 2.5 months of extra learning. Air filters improve air quality in classrooms by removing toxic particles, and this includes the pollutants that are emitted by vehicles and industry.

Are masks making a bad situation worse?

Of course, this study was carried out before mask mandates. These days, many schools are requiring children to wear masks all day because of COVID-19, which only makes it even harder for them to breathe. Moreover, scientists have discovered that some of the face masks being used by the general public, children included, contain environmental pollutants, carcinogens and other toxic chemicals such as formaldehyde and aniline.

Perfluorocarbons are also being found in masks. Experts say they are used as fluid repellents as the chemicals can repel viruses. Although PFC concentrations in masks are within safe limits on the surface, wearing the masks for extended periods – as kids do in school – is enough for exposure to surpass safe limits over time.

Even the EPA is concerned

According to the EPA, indoor air problems can be subtle and will not always have immediately obvious impacts on health. Symptoms of exposure can include shortness of breath, sneezing, coughing, nausea, headaches and irritation to the nose, throat, eyes and skin. Students with asthma, allergies, chemical sensitivities, suppressed immune systems and respiratory diseases may be more vulnerable. In addition, because children’s bodies are still developing, it may make them even more susceptible as they breathe more air in proportion to their body weights than adults do.

If your child has health complaints associated with particular times of the day or week and other students have similar complaints or their problems only occur when they are in school, it is time to contact school officials and teachers to request that air filters be installed in classrooms. School-aged children spend a significant amount of time inside school buildings, so ensuring high-quality classroom air is essential.

Cassie B.

Sources for this article include:

NaturalHealth365.com

DrEddyMD.com

DailyMail.co.uk

EPA.gov

EPA.gov

The Colon Cleanse Kit from Global Healing Center includes leading colon cleanser, Oxy-Powder®, as well as Latero-Flora™ probiotics to support gut health.

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.