If covid vaccines WORK, then why are “booster” shots needed?

There is already talk about the possible need for Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “booster” shots because getting double-jabbed with mRNA poison is apparently not enough to “stop the spread.”

Mainstream medicine, at the cue of Big Pharma, is rolling out stories as we speak claiming that people may need to get vaccinated several times a year because wealthy pharmaceutical CEOs say that not getting regularly injected for the Chinese Virus will cause another plandemic.

The claim is that the “immunity” brought about by the injections wanes over time, and must continually be re-upped in order for people to stay “safe” against future Chinese Virus infections.

Using language like “breakthrough infections” and “variants” to continue scaring the gullible, Big Pharma is already setting the stage for constant jabs that people can get regularly while on the way to work or going through the drive-thru at McDonald’s.

While not flat-out declaring as of yet that those already injected for the Chinese Virus will need to get even more injections, the media and Big Pharma are setting the stage for it by publishing nonsense about how “science” may at some point determine it to be necessary.

“To me, the threshold for boosters would be to see fully vaccinated individuals getting breakthrough infection severe enough to land them in the hospital,” stated Dr. Amesh Adalja, a senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security in Baltimore.

“We have not crossed that threshold.”

America has crossed the Rubicon into total medical fascism

Anyone familiar with even basic virology will immediately see that these so-called “vaccines” are hardly such if they do not provide lasting immunity. The whole point in getting vaccinated is to produce lasting immunity, not just a few months of protection followed by the need for ever more injections.

In what parallel universe is talk about such a scenario even taken seriously at all? At what point did modern medicine become a never-ending infomercial for nonstop Big Pharma injections?

We have really crossed the Rubicon into total medical fascism, and millions of Americans see nothing wrong with it. Heck, many of them are eager to line right up for their next injection, followed by the next, until eventually they just die from the toxic overload.

Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna, the two manufacturers of mRNA injections for the Chinese Virus, say that their jabs only remain “effective” for six months. Pfizer officials announced back in February that they are already testing a third booster shot for those who already received the company’s first two shots.

AstraZeneca, which manufacturers an adenovirus injection containing actual spike protein, says its booster shot could be necessary every three months.

Anthony Fauci is in agreement that regular booster shots are needed to keep everyone “safe” against Chinese Germs. He told a Senate subcommittee recently that he does not believe that existing Chinese Virus injection protection “is going to be infinite.”

“It’s just not,” Fauci whined. “So I would imagine we will need, at some time, a booster.”

The private corporation known as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is doing its part to spread the propaganda by claiming that booster shots are perfectly normal, and exist with the dozens of other injections that are routinely given to children and newborn babies.

Regular booster shots for the Wuhan Flu of course means big bucks for Big Pharma, which is chomping at the bit to rake in additional billions every few months on continual vaccine sales. Based on this and Americans’ seeming unwillingness to resist such medical tyranny, we expect that China Virus booster shots will soon become a thing.

Ethan Huff

