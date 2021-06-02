The coronavirus pandemic is over, but the VACCINE pandemic is only just beginning

It’s over folks. Over. Take off your useless, bacteria-laden mask and quit that ridiculous social distancing. Take your vitamin D and your zinc. Take your medicinal mushrooms. So you had to “eat” a whole year of fear-mongering and pandemic propaganda, but it’s finally come to a close for the ones who “know” what fake news really means, and what the CCP/Biden Regime is really capable of – insidiousness.

Yet, there’s much more to avoid than the SARS-CoV-2 Chinese Flu, because that’s nothing compared to getting shot up with prion-creating inoculations that cause blood clots and immune deficiency to all the coming variants of the Fauci-Gates virus we all know so very well. And should all those vaccinated sheeple start shedding dangerous protein “fragments” of their lab-concocted diseases, you’re going to want to have eaten a pretty clean regimen of whole, organic foods and nutrient-dense superfoods, that actually build your immunity, instead of crippling it like vaccines.

Now, of course, MSM (mainstream media) and the corrupt-to-the-core CDC, well they’re going to LIE as they always do and credit vaccines for the “plummeting” Covid-19 statistics, as you can find that word “plummet” conveniently spread across every fake news outlet in the country right now. It’s another ploy, a plot, a con, a trick to get as many people inoculated with the kill switch mRNA jabs. Plummet. Plummet. Plummet. Blah, blah, blah.

The news is so fake it makes you want to puke. It’s like a scummy used car salesman trying to sell you a lemon… “It drives great and it’s so cheap it’s almost free!”

The VIRAL pandemic is over, but the VACCINE pandemic is only just beginning

The VIRAL pandemic is over, but the VACCINE pandemic is only just beginning

You know vaccines are a huge con right now because of the WAY they are being "sold" to the populace. Want a free "vaccine lottery" ticket? You could win $5 million! –or simply DIE from the vaccine-caused blood clots… a lot of good the money will do you when you're six feet under, huh? Want to see BLM-Antifa-loving NBA, NFL or MLB games Live? Get the Covid jabs. Would you love a nice cold beer on the house? Get the Covid jabs. Vaccines are being whored out right now because they're dirty. Dirty with contaminants. Dirty with prion-creating mRNA "technology." Dirty with human abortion cells. Dirty with blood clot creating proteins.

It’s like giving away poisonous candy apples at the GENOCIDE CIRCUS, and 150 million Americans already nabbed their “seats” (kill switch inoculations) and they’re chomping down on GMO popcorn, waiting for the “results.”

Plus, vaccines are an easy sale because they’re complicated to understand, so Americans have been trained by the AMA to take everything an MD says as gospel. “He (or she) is a doctor, why would he (or she) tell us wrong?” Because they CAN’T tell it right. They’ll be shut down. License stricken. Banned from practice.

So now the Allopathic tsunami is HERE, and all the sheeple are walking right out into the barren ocean, wandering around in wonder of the quiet before the giant wave of mutilation. Now the vaccine technology has enabled pharma to create prions in the human body, at any frequency they want, by simply giving Covid “booster shots” for stronger “variants” or new strains that will surely be coming to a “medical theatre” near you.

As Americans start dropping dead like flies, the narrative will be that the new strains of Covid are too strong to stop, but the autopsies will reveal over 100 million deaths from blood clots, strokes, heart attacks and “immune deficiency syndrome.”

Crematoriums will pop up on every busy corner in Metropolitan cities. Millions of people will be turned into bio-sludge for fertilizing the GMO crops. Others will become Soylent Green. If you already got the first vaccine, do NOT get the second. Maybe there’s some way you’ll still survive. Warn the others. There’s still time. There’s still time. #VaccinePandemic.

Tune your internet frequency to Pandemic news for updates on how to prepare for the upcoming VACCINE PANDEMIC and communist apocalypse.

S.D. Wells



Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql

