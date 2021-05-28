Chinese flu vs. American flu: Understanding the fake pandemic

What if there was no such thing as Covid-19, and the US government simply told everyone that the flu is expected to spread more easily this year, so we are going to shut down all “non-essential” businesses, make everyone wear a mask at all times, and require experimental, unsafe vaccinations for anyone interested in traveling anywhere, ever again? Would you have believed it? Would you still believe it? Would you cooperate?

Guess what – Covid-19 is no worse than the flu, and you’ve all been duped. That is a scientific fact you’re going to have to deal with, and we’re about to explain the simple reasons for why it happened, how it happened, how it’s still happening, and why more than 150 million Americans bit down hard on the bait, hook-line-and-sinker.

“We don’t have the Covid inoculations to prevent the transmission of Covid, we got Covid so that people would GET inoculated” – Dr. Christiane Northrup

VeganSafe B-12 is a blend of the two most bioactive forms of vitamin B-12, an essential nutrient for normal energy levels and the cardiovascular system.It was, is, and will always be about the vaccinations, but last year, it was about vaccinations AND a crooked election. To understand how 150 million Americans have already been hoodwinked and brainwashed into obedience by dirty vaccines and the removal of American freedoms, first we take a hard look at influenza statistics for the year before the “Covid” outbreak began.

For the year 2018 to 2019, flu activity greatly increased that November and remained at high levels through the following February. The “American Flu” can be any of about 12 to 15 varying strains, including that year’s initial predominant strain of Influenza A (H1N1pdm09). Flu cases in general were of moderate severity, with thousands of deaths attributed to pneumonia and “influenza-associated deaths” (note that term for later).

The beloved CDC documented more than 35 million cases of the flu that (fiscal) year, that starts with the beginning of the “flu season” in October (which conveniently for Big Pharma lasts through May). More than 16 million Americans checked in with a health care provider for their illness, and there were over half-a-million hospitalizations. Get ready for the death statistic. There were over 34,000 deaths from the flu. Now let that marinate in your brain for a minute.

Here comes the shocker. There were only 136 child deaths in the entire United States that were confirmed to be from influenza virus that year. Now we look at the China Flu, and we see why the panic, the threat, and the results are nearly IDENTICAL to the flu.

The CDC has turned every flu case into a “Covid” case, including all deaths

If you’ve been watching the amazing interviews the Health Ranger has conducted recently with top doctors and scientists, who learned all about vaccine research and virus research for decades (as linked in this article via Brighteon), you will gain a richer understanding of that which you thought you may have already understood.

First off, the death curve of Covid-19 is almost an exact replica of the death curve for the flu of recent years, which is auspiciously at zero right now. Zero. Coincidence? No, it’s not a coincidence.

This is exactly how they convinced everyone that Covid was spreading so fast and killing so many, besides counting suicides, auto wreck deaths, MRSA infections from superbugs in hospitals, and every single US flu death as a death from Covid. Get it? It was all scare mongering to get as many people vaccinated with these dirty vaccines that create prions and blood clots, and that are literally MORE dangerous than the virus. Much more dangerous.

In fact, we may have already reached the point where deaths from the Covid vaccine outnumber all deaths added up from all vaccines, ever since the early 1950s (Check VAERS).

Hyping the China flu into a “pandemic”

Then there are millions of faulty PCR tests that hyped up the “pandemic.” Understand that the PCR tests, as the Health Ranger explains, are only for the “spike protein” of Covid, which comes before the antibodies, and that shows positive for every FLU person. PCR tests are only a qualitative scan that tests for ‘greater than zero.’ So that doesn’t denote anything specific – that you have Covid, or had it, or are carrying it, or how much of it.

Bottom line, says the Health Ranger, is that it can’t be determined whether a person is currently “sick” from just conducting a PCR test. So how is the plandemic spread worldwide, you may be asking? How did so many governments fall for the scam of the century? Answer: The false-positive PCR test range has been exploited by nearly every lab in the world for a pandemic cover story that not only stole the US presidential election, but may be about to “steal” a couple hundred million American lives via prion-creating vaccines.

Is it ironic and suspicious that Trump cheers on the vaccine industry so hard and this vaccine specifically, when he did not do this before Covid? When Trump was running for President, he warned Americans about not having children get so many vaccines so close together, because it leads to autism and other nervous system/brain disorders. Remember? So, does Trump know what we know now? Also, the Covid vaccines may be targeting women, and specifically their reproductive systems.

Check out a couple of the amazing interviews that shed light on all of this:

InterviewDr. Christiane Northrup gives new details on covid vaccine shedding / transmission, especially among women.

InterviewDr. Lee Merritt and Mike Adams ask: Are covid spike proteins being RELEASED onto cities?

We all must ask now, “Why is the government lying to us about such simple things?” The denial of the effectiveness of natural remedies and natural cures is all about pushing the vaccine. Get it? Indigenous medicine blows away Western medicine, but nobody is allowed to talk about it in the USA, much less recommend it, or you lose your license to practice medicine. Think about it: Masks don’t work for Covid, and they would not have helped quell the spread of Small Pox either, or we would have used them to help dissipate and eradicate the disease.

Tune your internet frequency to Pandemic for updates on how to prepare and take care of your body and mind with superfoods, supplements and whole organic food right now and during the upcoming communist apocalypse.

S.D. Wells

Sources for this article include:

DrEddyMD.com

VaccineLiberationArmy.com

VAERS.hhs.gov

DrEddyMD.com

CDC.gov/flu

VeganSafe™ B-12 is a blend of the two most bioactive forms of vitamin B-12, an essential nutrient for normal energy levels and the cardiovascular system.

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.