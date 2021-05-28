Vaccine “spike” proteins are spreading more disease

The “science-based medicine skeptics” having a fit over the fact that people are learning the truth about how Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “vaccines” are shedding deadly “spike” proteins that trigger more disease.

In a post by Steven Novella, one of the know-it-alls over at Science-Based Medicine, he admits that Chinese Virus spike proteins “can cause some of the harm of COVID-19 by themselves,” which is important “in our understanding of the disease.”

While it was previously believed by “science” that a transmissible virus is what was causing people to get sick, the prevailing narrative seems to be shifting in favor of the virus “spikes” causing the real damage.

VeganSafe B-12 is a blend of the two most bioactive forms of vitamin B-12, an essential nutrient for normal energy levels and the cardiovascular system.Novella describes these spikes as “the business end of these viruses,” giving them the ability “to target, latch onto, and enter the cells that it infects.” Spike mutations, he adds, are also what differentiates one virus “variant” from another.

He then cites a study suggesting that these spike proteins are capable of causing illness all on their own, even without an attached virus. This, he admits, is the reason why the Wuhan Flu is “primarily a vascular disease that damages blood vessel walls.”

While certainly not his intent, Novella’s lengthy piece actually affirms the fact that Chinese Virus injections, which contain mRNA coding sequences for the spike proteins, are a contributor to disease whether the establishment wants to admit it or not.

This is proven by the experiments cited in Novella’s linked study that involved empty protein shells containing spike proteins on the outside but no viral RNA inside. These spike-encrusted shells, or “pseudoviruses,” were injected into test mice intratracheally, resulting in prolific health damage.

“Lung damage was apparent in animals receiving Pseu-Spike, revealed by thickening of the alveolar septa and increased infiltration of mononuclear cells,” the study found. Control mice that received a mock virus with no spike proteins, on the other hand, showed no damage.

The study further found that the spike-encrusted shells bound themselves to the ACE2 receptors on cells, downregulated their function, and damaged the endothelium cells that line lung tissue and blood vessels.

“The damage is apparently caused by effects on the mitochondria (energy producing organelles) in the cells – they change their shape and have reduced function,” the study explains. “They then reproduced these effects in vitro using a culture of lung endothelial cells exposed to the spike protein.”

Covid is a vascular disease, not a respiratory illness

The study cited by Novella also clarifies that the Chinese Virus is a vascular disease as opposed to a respiratory illness as was long claimed by Anthony Fauci and other “experts.” This only further solidifies that the spike protein, rather than the virus, is what is harming people.

And again, if that spike protein is constantly being manufactured by mRNA technology post-injection, then people’s bodies are being bombarded with a synthetic poison that is causing damage to their lungs and vital organs while also potentially triggering strokes and deadly blood clots.

This is where the infamous “third wave” of the plandemic will come from once the injections have had time to run their course in the injected. Mass death will occur once the full scope of this depopulation agenda is realized.

Though Novella would certainly disagree with this assessment – the guys at sciencebasedmedicine.org have never met a vaccine they did not fully approve of, it turns out – his work and the study he cites directly correlates with the work of Nobel Prize winner Luc Montagnier and others who are warning the public that getting injected is a certifiable death sentence, even if it takes months or years to manifest.

As Novella admits, both the Pfizer and the Moderna injections “produce the full-length spike protein.” He also hints at the fact that these spike proteins could cause harm, though he claims that after hundreds of millions of doses given there have been no “significant side effects.”

The CovidVaccineReactions.com database would certainly disagree with Novella’s assessment, but we will leave it to our readers to investigate that further to make their own determination.

Novella claims that the spike proteins produced by the mRNA injections are “in a fixed state,” which he says renders them “unable to change their confirmation” to bind to cells. Thus, he insists, they are safe and will not cause any harm to the injected.

We are already seeing that this is not the case, however, with hundreds of thousands of people reporting serious injuries post-injection. The jabs are clearly doing something to many people that would be categorized as “significant side effects” if only these “skeptics” were honest about it.

The fact remains that most of these “skeptics” live in a perpetual state of denial and cognitive dissonance concerning their golden calf of vaccination. No amount of evidence, even when presented by their own cherry-picked “authoritative” sources, will ever convince them that an injection could possibly be unsafe.

In his own conclusion, even after admitting that Wuhan Flu jabs produce the very spike proteins identified as causing vascular damage, Novella insists that it “is very unlikely there are any surprises still in store with either of the mRNA vaccines,” adding that the “risk is vanishingly small, while the benefit is clear.”

A year or two down the road will prove this hack to be a wise-in-his-own-eyes fool.

More of the latest news about how Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “vaccines” are causing and spreading disease can be found at ChemicalViolence.com.

Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:

Acrhive.fo

DrEddyMD.com

DrEddyMD.com

DrEddyMD.com

VeganSafe™ B-12 is a blend of the two most bioactive forms of vitamin B-12, an essential nutrient for normal energy levels and the cardiovascular system.

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.