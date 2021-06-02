HCA Healthcare announces partnership with Dr. Google, exposing 32 million patient records to Big Tech’s prying eyes

A major hospital chain has struck a partnership with Google to upload 32 million private patient medical records to the Google “Cloud.”

These records from HCA Healthcare, based out of Nashville, Tenn., will reportedly be used by Google to create algorithms that instruct doctors and healthcare workers about how to treat their patients. You read that correctly: Google is planning to become America’s physician.

HCA currently operates 186 hospitals and approximately 2,000 healthcare sites across the United States. The 32 million private patient medical records it is providing to Google will supposedly be anonymized and stripped of personally identifying information.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) from Google will then take over and create computer programs that “customize” care for patients without the need for human input. Machines, in other words, will soon be administering medicine to people who are hooked into the system.

Google’s “planetary-scale database” will supposedly improve treatment for patients by calculating which drugs and vaccines will “work” the best for their bodies. HCA will then use this information to advise its staff members about how to do their jobs.

“Our contract prohibits Google Cloud from the use of patient identifiable information,” an HCA spokesman told the DailyMail Online in a statement. “Furthermore, access to any data is prohibited without HCA Healthcare’s permission.”

Nothing is sacred in a crony capitalist society

Back in 2019, we reported that Google had launched its medical AI program, known as “Project Nightingale,” in an attempt to take over modern medicine.

Wanting to control everything there is to control on planet earth, Google was busily hatching technology that would make it easy to siphon private information and capitalize it, even in the realm of healthcare.

Now, we are seeing the fruit of that labor with the HCA partnership, which The Federalist‘s Jordan Davison describes as a “privacy invasion” and “technology power grab.”

Another person on Twitter sarcastically wrote that there are no privacy issues here: “nope, not at all.”

While medical records are supposed to be protected under federal law, the rules allow for hospitals and other healthcare providers to share patient information with contractors, just so long as they abide by the same privacy protections.

“Privacy and security will be guiding principles throughout this partnership,” HCA insists.

“The access and use of patient data will be addressed through the implementation of Google Cloud’s infrastructure along with HCA Healthcare’s layers of security controls and processes.”

HCA already employed a similar technology during the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) crisis to supposedly monitor patients who tested “positive.” The system notified caregivers as to which treatments should be administered to fight the Chinese Virus.

“Next-generation care demands data science-informed decision support so we can more sharply focus on safe, efficient and effective patient care,” HCA CEO Sam Hazen said in a statement.

“We view partnerships with leading organizations, like Google Cloud, that share our passion for innovation and continual improvement as foundational to our efforts.”

The partnership marks Google’s second known foray into healthcare. St. Louis-based Ascension also partnered with Google several years back for the same purpose, feeding more than 50 million private medical records into Google’s AI abyss.

“Two simple questions kept hounding me: Did patients know about the transfer of their data to the tech giant? Should they be informed and given a chance to opt in or out?” a whistleblower wrote in an essay for The Guardian.

“The answer to the first question quickly became apparent: no. The answer to the second I became increasingly convinced about: yes. Put the two together, and how could I say nothing?”

