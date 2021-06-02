HCA Healthcare announces partnership with Dr. Google, exposing 32 million patient records to Big Tech’s prying eyes

A major hospital chain has struck a partnership with Google to upload 32 million private patient medical records to the Google “Cloud.”

These records from HCA Healthcare, based out of Nashville, Tenn., will reportedly be used by Google to create algorithms that instruct doctors and healthcare workers about how to treat their patients. You read that correctly: Google is planning to become America’s physician.

Oregatrex™oregano oil blend is loaded with antioxidants and carvacrol, the active ingredient in oregano. Perfect for defending against harmful organisms.HCA currently operates 186 hospitals and approximately 2,000 healthcare sites across the United States. The 32 million private patient medical records it is providing to Google will supposedly be anonymized and stripped of personally identifying information.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) from Google will then take over and create computer programs that “customize” care for patients without the need for human input. Machines, in other words, will soon be administering medicine to people who are hooked into the system.

Google’s “planetary-scale database” will supposedly improve treatment for patients by calculating which drugs and vaccines will “work” the best for their bodies. HCA will then use this information to advise its staff members about how to do their jobs.

“Our contract prohibits Google Cloud from the use of patient identifiable information,” an HCA spokesman told the DailyMail Online in a statement. “Furthermore, access to any data is prohibited without HCA Healthcare’s permission.”

Nothing is sacred in a crony capitalist society

Back in 2019, we reported that Google had launched its medical AI program, known as “Project Nightingale,” in an attempt to take over modern medicine.

Wanting to control everything there is to control on planet earth, Google was busily hatching technology that would make it easy to siphon private information and capitalize it, even in the realm of healthcare.

Now, we are seeing the fruit of that labor with the HCA partnership, which The Federalist‘s Jordan Davison describes as a “privacy invasion” and “technology power grab.”

Another person on Twitter sarcastically wrote that there are no privacy issues here: “nope, not at all.”

While medical records are supposed to be protected under federal law, the rules allow for hospitals and other healthcare providers to share patient information with contractors, just so long as they abide by the same privacy protections.

“Privacy and security will be guiding principles throughout this partnership,” HCA insists.

“The access and use of patient data will be addressed through the implementation of Google Cloud’s infrastructure along with HCA Healthcare’s layers of security controls and processes.”

HCA already employed a similar technology during the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) crisis to supposedly monitor patients who tested “positive.” The system notified caregivers as to which treatments should be administered to fight the Chinese Virus.

“Next-generation care demands data science-informed decision support so we can more sharply focus on safe, efficient and effective patient care,” HCA CEO Sam Hazen said in a statement.

“We view partnerships with leading organizations, like Google Cloud, that share our passion for innovation and continual improvement as foundational to our efforts.”

The partnership marks Google’s second known foray into healthcare. St. Louis-based Ascension also partnered with Google several years back for the same purpose, feeding more than 50 million private medical records into Google’s AI abyss.

“Two simple questions kept hounding me: Did patients know about the transfer of their data to the tech giant? Should they be informed and given a chance to opt in or out?” a whistleblower wrote in an essay for The Guardian.

“The answer to the first question quickly became apparent: no. The answer to the second I became increasingly convinced about: yes. Put the two together, and how could I say nothing?”

More related news about Google can be found at Evil.news.

Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:

DailyMail.co.uk

DrEddyMD.com

Aloe Fuzion™ is a powerful aloe vera supplement made from 100% organic inner leaf aloe vera gel. Supports the immune system, skin, and even gut health.

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.