Dr. Robert Malone: There’s an obvious attempt to hide the truth about the COVID-19 pandemic

Dr. Robert Malone, physician and inventor of the mRNA vaccine technology, said that there is an obvious attempt to hide the truth about the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Malone told Kristi Leigh in an interview that the U.S. data is compromised at multiple levels by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

“It’s compromised by the CDC’s official position that there have been no vaccine related deaths. That is completely untenable,” said Malone, who also pointed out that it is not only the U.S. database that is contaminated but also the British, Scottish, German, Atlantic, Norwegian and Israeli databases.

“But the CDC still insists that there have been no vaccine related deaths. The CDC is willfully ignorant. And they have placed a whole bunch of different strategic initiatives, like redefining what is the disease, redefining when you’re vaccinated, how long that vaccine window, you’re not considered fully vaccinated until you’re over 14 days after jab number two.”

Malone continued: “And so everything else is considered the same as unvaccinated. It’s just a bunch of data manipulation and management… And we know that is a transparent attempt to hide the truth.”

Leigh, an award-winning TV news journalist, agreed with Malone.

“They compare the number of three seasons, almost three seasons of COVID to one season of flu, and they leave that part out. They talk about hospital capacity, but they don’t factor in the staffing shortages and issues, since you’re pushing so many people out. I mean, it’s so much,” added the TV host, podcast contributor and news analyst.

Malone also took a shot at the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test manipulation being done and the huge stack of financial incentives provided to hospitals.

“They’re paying doctors directly to support the dominant narrative. They [doctors] are getting cash in the form of thousands of dollars. If the pharmaceutical industry did this directly, it would be a crime, right? Absolutely a crime,” Malone lamented.

“But doctors are getting paid to go along with the dominant narrative. Hospitals are getting paid to overrepresent those dying of this disease, rather than having been infected potentially within the hospital also.”

The well-known immunologist and virologist also slammed the hospitals who are now hiding information on their profit margins.

“They’re making money over this thing. They have strong financial incentives and continuing it. It is all up and down the entire pharmaceutical, medical complex food chain. Everybody is making big cash off of this, except the people that are out there trying to treat people with expensive drugs,” Malone said.

Leigh also brought out the issue about the “hidden data narrative” with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), wherein data could be hidden from the public for 55 years, and why you can’t sue those companies who made the COVID-19 vaccines for its adverse effects. (Related: Dr. Robert Malone warns of “mass formation psychosis” amid COVID pandemic.)

Malone told Leigh: “The vaccine companies will not manufacture and sell the vaccine to any company who doesn’t agree to complete indemnification. They have to be completely protected from risk, or they won’t do it. That is not the sign of the safe and effective product.”

The mRNA vaccine technology inventor added that there are terms and conditions in the agreement made by the company and the government that require any safety data be hidden for long periods of time.

COVID vaccines cause antibody-dependent enhancement

In a video released last July, Malone warned that the COVID vaccines are causing antibody-dependent enhancement (ADE).

ADE occurs when the antibodies generated during an immune response recognize and bind to a pathogen, but they are unable to prevent infection. Instead, these antibodies act as a “Trojan horse,” allowing the pathogen to get into cells and worsen the immune response.

Malone said ADE has happened in all coronavirus vaccines developed and has been a serious concern among vaccine experts from the start of the mass COVID vaccine rollouts.

He also sounded the alarm on how COVID restrictions and mandates in Western countries like the U.S., Canada, and Austria are suppressing civil liberties. Malone warned that governments are using the COVID pandemic as a “platform for advancing other agendas.”

“The future of global totalitarianism is here, it’s just not evenly distributed,” Malone said in an interview with Steve Bannon. He cited Austria’s nationwide vaccine mandate as the most egregious example of a government’s totalitarian approach to a public health emergency like the COVID-19 pandemic.

Watch Dr. Robert Malone in the video below as he talks about how the vaccinated people are actually more at risk during the pandemic.

https://www.brighteon.com/99889ecc-b699-41c3-992c-da5a2bde8b8b

Follow Pandemic.news for more news related to the coronavirus pandemic.

Kevin Hughes 

Sources include:

Brighteon.com

Chop.edu

