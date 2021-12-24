Dr. Stella Immanuel: The Beast has been revealed at UN headquarters

Dr. Stella Immanuel told her viewers that “the Beast has been revealed” during the Dec. 15 episode of “Bible and Science with Dr. Stella Immanuel” on Brighteon.TV.

“Recently, they revealed a sculpture in front of the UN [United Nations]. The sculpture has the face of a lion, a leopard’s skin and it has wings. That is the UN’s symbol of peace and unity now,” Immanuel said.

“The UN’s symbol of peace and unity in the past used to be a dove. But right now, what we see is this ugly-looking demonic beast as a symbol of UN’s peace and unity. This is just crazy.”

The UN erected the statue of a beast at their headquarters, making Christian believers think of the Holy Bible’s end of times prophecies in the book of Daniel and Revelation.

The name of this UN beast statue is also nearly similar to the term used in the Last Days prophecy of Apostle Paul in his first letter to the Thessalonians. The name of this beast statue in the vicinity of the UN headquarters is called “The Guardian for International Peace and Security.”

This is eerily close to the term used in the 1 Thessalonians 5:3 prophecy which says that the nations in the Last Days will say “Peace and Safety,” then sudden destruction will come upon them.

Immanuel cited Chapter 13 of the Book of Revelation which describes Apostle John’s vision of a Beast with seven heads and 10 horns rising out of the sea. She took note of the Beast’s 10 horns with 10 crowns and it was like a leopard with its feet like the feet of a bear and its mouth like a mouth of a lion. The power, seat and great authority of the Beast was given by the Dragon or Satan the Devil. (Related: Dr. Stella Immanuel: Book of Revelation playing out in front of us – Brighteon.TV.)

“This is the UN. It means that great power and authority is coming to the UN and this is their symbol. And it is the UN that’s going to have the power and authority to do what they’re going to do right now,” Immanuel said.

“So it was given great power and authority. And then if you look at the UN, these have got 10 horns and seven heads and right now the UN has 10 regions.”

The doctor and book author added that the seven heads represent the Group of Seven (G7), an inter-governmental political forum made up of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States. Its members are the world’s largest economies and wealthiest liberal democracies.

“The Beast that we just saw is their symbol. So the beast in Revelation has been revealed and what is the importance of that? This is system, because that is a symbol of the Beast system,” Immanuel explained.

“You know most of the idols in the Bible were physical craft works. The Bible says if you make an idol, [it] is either made with the hand of man… physical sculptures, physical crap works. And these idols have demons inhabiting them.”

Most Christians don’t know the Word of God

Immanuel lamented the fact that most Christians don’t know the Holy Bible or Holy Scriptures.

“The biggest problem is a famine of the Word of God. Most Christians don’t know the Word of God. Most people don’t know the Bible. Most people don’t know what God says in the Bible,” she said. “So they make their own. They make their ideas of Christianity about the way they think, especially in this new time. This is not the time for us to be ignorant.”

She said that we are in the end times and the Church needs to wake up.

The Texas-based doctor also took note of Alice Bailey, American theosophist and creator of the Lucis Trust, who created the 10-point plan that will split a nation from God. The 10-point plan includes:

Taking God and prayer out of educational system

Reducing parental authority over the children

Promoting the rights of children to abolish corporal punishment

Turning teachers into agents of implementation

Destroying the Judeo-Christian family structure or the traditional Christian family structure

Making sure that people can have free sex and making divorce easy and legal

Debasing art, using media to promote the Antichrist agenda and changing people’s mindset

Creating an interfaith movement that divides other faiths and Christianity

Making sure Christians don’t think that Christianity is present

Getting the government to make these into laws and getting the Church to endorse it

Immanuel also revealed that the plan of the devil is already heard in the voice of the globalists who are pushing for a fourth industrial revolution on big data and networking us into the “Internet of Things” and their talks about depopulating the world to make sure that there won’t be many people in the world.

“The devil wants to corrupt humanity, change all of our genetic code, turn us into human 2.0. Lately they discovered a technology called CRISPR technology. CRISPR technology can splice your genes and introduce a new code. So you see they are giving us a gene editing and gene therapy,” Immanuel said.

Kevin Hughes

