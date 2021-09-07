Dr. Stella Immanuel reveals the stunning truth about COVID cures and how hospitals are KILLING patients – Brighteon.TV

Cameroonian-American physician Dr. Stella Immanuel recently talked about cures for the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19). She elaborated on these drugs used to treat COVID-19 during the Sept. 1 edition of The Dr. Stella Immanuel Show on Brighteon.TV. In addition, the Texas-based doctor also shared two key tips on preventing COVID-19 from worsening.

Immanuel said: “People call me from the hospital all the time because they are sick and the hospital is refusing to give them the medication that they need.” She then shared a story of a COVID-19 patient she gave ivermectin (IVM) to and how she got into the crosshairs of medical authorities despite the patient recovering.

https://rumble.com/vm542q-health-with-dr.-stella-immanuel.html?mref=9qiox&mc=7i756

According to the doctor, she once had a male COVID-19 patient in a state where she had a newly obtained license. He also suffered liver disease but did not divulge it to her. "That would have been a death sentence," Immanuel said. Nevertheless, she recommended that the patient take IVM and hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) afterward – and the patient got well.

However, Immanuel received a complaint from the state’s medical board for treating the COVID-19 patient with HCQ and IVM. The complaint said the two drugs would have put the patient at risk of liver failure. Immanuel nevertheless defended her decision to prescribe the two drugs. “The patient is alive [and COVID-19] would have taken [him] out,” she said.

Her espousal of IVM came in stark contrast to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), which warned people about using the anti-parasitic drug against COVID-19. It said that aside from not being approved as a COVID-19 treatment, many patients “required medical attention, including hospitalization, after self-medicating” with animal-grade IVM.

Immanuel: Treating COVID-19 calls for multi-drug approach

The doctor also shared her thoughts on the long-term use of IVM and HCQ. “There are many doctors … that will give you HCQ and IVM [for prevention.] I know there’s a whole thing going on about IVM right now, but as to HCQ – it is a better medication for prevention. HCQ [being used] long-term … has been tried and tested … for a long time,” Immanuel said.

She mentioned her recommended use of IVM for treating COVID-19. “I actually give IVM for sick patients and I give it for two [to] three days. I do it for day one, three and five – and I stop it. I don’t prefer IVM for long-term [use],” Immanuel elaborated. Given that the use of the anti-parasitic drug only began in April 2020, there was not much data regarding its long-term use, she argued. (Related: Arkansas Medical Board investigates doctor for SAVING thousands of lives with ivermectin… because only VACCINES and ventilators are allowed.)

Immanuel also had strong words for doctors espousing the use of one drug alone to treat COVID-19. “You are doing the patient a disservice. All these things work in conjunction with each other. It’s a multi-drug approach. It is not one-drug only. That does not make sense,” she said. Her remarks were directed at doctors recommending IVM-only, HCQ-only or budesonide-only approaches.

“When a patient gets sick, we put them on HCQ, IVM, Zithromax [or] budesonide; we put them on a steroid; we give them albuterol if they need to,” Immanuel noted. She added that “fifteen months into taking care of COVID-19 patients, I pretty much have developed cocktails that work.” (Related: Study shows triple treatment including hydroxychloroquine and zinc leads to fewer hospitalizations.)

Immanuel shares two tips for people 

The Texas-based physician shared two tips for everyone to be healthy and not get into a “situation of desperation.” First, she recommended that sick patients stay hydrated. Immanuel recommended that patients drink electrolyte beverages side from water alone.

She said: “Even if you don’t feel like drinking … [or] eating, please make sure you’re eating … [or] drinking. Force yourself to do it. If you don’t, you’re [going to] get dehydrated and the disease is [going to] get worse.”

Second, she warned that patients should go see a doctor as soon as they experience any symptoms of COVID-19. “When you have that first sniffle, don’t stay home … [and] think, ‘this is just a cold that is [going to] go away.’ Please try and just get to a doctor, get to us before we get to a place where you’re too sick for us to take care of you,” Immanuel said.

Pandemic.news has more stories about HCQ, IVM and other common drugs that can cure COVID-19.

Ramon Tomey 

Sources include:

Rumble.com

FDA.gov

