Dr. Stella Immanuel: Everybody needs to have hydroxychloroquine at home

Dr. Stella Immanuel told the public that everybody needs to have hydroxychloroquine at home because early treatment and prevention is key to conquering the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19).

Detoxadine® is a premium, deep-earth sourced nascent iodine supplement that was created to help support thyroid health, the immune system, and more.“Don’t wait until you get sick. And if you start getting that first sniffle, don’t wait until it gets too bad. Early treatment and prevention is the key to take care of COVID,” said Immanuel during the Nov. 17 episode of “Bible and Science with Dr. Stella Immanuel” on Brighteon.TV.

The practicing physician from Texas encouraged people, particularly those with comorbidities, not to wait until they get sick because COVID is very treatable. (Related: Hydroxychloroquine should be available over the counter.)

“I think right now we’ve seen over 100,000 patients and about maybe a little over 35,000 sick patients. And you know, we’ve lost very few. And we’ve put like over 70,000 patients on prophylaxis, which has actually been the mainstay of the success in keeping our patients alive,” she said.

Immanuel said people must get ready for the winter. “For people that are okay, especially the vaccinated, please get on some kind of prophylaxis. There’s a lot of stuff going on right now. And I believe that they are really lying to us and I want everybody to realize that they are lying to us. And vaccinated patients are getting sick.”

Government trying to hide vaccine injuries

She accused the government of setting up people to start dying from vaccine injuries.

“Two days ago, they talked about how young people between the age of like 16 and 30 are dying from heart attacks on unprecedented manner. They then mentioned the increased use of marijuana,” Immanuel said. “They’re just setting us up so that when our children start dying from myocarditis and heart disease and blood clotting, they will have some story to back it up. So just be careful.”

She continued: ”So when you start seeing your family having strange diseases, you’ll know it’s time for you to realize these things are vaccine injuries beginning to kick in. And of course, hydroxychloroquine is an anti inflammatory drug so make sure that you have it and try your best to stay safe. And we hope that God would help us.”

In September, analyst and computational biologist Jessica Rose testified at the Food and Drug Administration‘s (FDA) Vaccine and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee meeting that vaccine injuries are grossly underreported. She noted that underreporting was not considered in the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) data.

Rose analyzed the death count and missing data and found the number of fatalities after receiving COVID vaccines was much higher than the number of reported deaths to VAERS after receiving COVID vaccines. She published her findings in Science, Public Health Policy and the Law.

Her findings revealed that VAERS does not accurately track adverse reactions due to several flaws, including a “huge” backlog of data waiting to be entered into the system. Rose put the number at “hundreds of thousands.”

Repentance needed to fight a very strong enemy

Immanuel also stressed the need for repentance to fight a very strong enemy.

“Why do I say there’s a need for repentance? The enemy that we’re fighting right now is so strong. The enemy that we’re fighting right now is so horrendous. There has been this plan to destroy the world, or to take over the world. It has been in process for years and years,”  Immanuel said. “And yes, and the bottom line in the plan is the devil wants to take over our world because the devil was kicked out of heaven.”

She said that a recurring theme is that the witchcraft prophets are the ones in power, while the prophets of God are hiding in caves.

“And so there’s always been that desire to take over the world in the days of Hitler and Stalin. It’s always been that desire. You see some human being or human form of the devil, just doing everything in the best of their abilities to destroy everything and then take over the world and mess it up.”

Watch the full Nov. 17 episode of “Bible and Science with Dr. Stella Immanuel” below:

https://rumble.com/vprju7-bible-and-science-with-dr.-stella-immanuel.html?mref=9qiox&mc=7i756
Bible & Science With Dr. Stella Immanuel

Catch new episodes of “Bible and Science with Dr. Stella Immanuel” every Wednesday at 5-6 pm on Brighteon.TV.

Follow Pandemic.news for more news and information related to the coronavirus pandemic.

Matthew Davis 

Sources include:

Rumble.com

ChildrensHealthDefense.org

The Gut Health Kit is a program to cleanse, balance, and support your digestive system by combining four of our top products and a healthy diet.

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get comission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.