Intermittent fasting helps reduce inflammation, scientists find

Intermittent fasting, an eating pattern that has become popular recently, can benefit the body not only by helping reduce weight, but also by reducing inflammation.

Detoxadine® is a premium, deep-earth sourced nascent iodine supplement that was created to help support thyroid health, the immune system, and more.Researchers from the Intermountain Healthcare Heart Institute concluded that intermittent fasting can increase the levels of galectin-3, a protein said to be involved in the regulation of inflammatory responses.

Benjamin Horne, principal investigator of the study and director of cardiovascular and genetic epidemiology at the Intermountain Healthcare Heart Institute, said that inflammation is associated with a higher risk of developing multiple chronic diseases, including diabetes and heart disease.

“We’re encouraged to see evidence that intermittent fasting is prompting the body to fight inflammation and lowering those risks,” Horne said.

These findings are only a portion of the trial, which found that intermittent fasting can also help reduce metabolic syndrome scores and insulin resistance. This inflammation-specific portion of the trial included 67 patients aged 21 to 70, who were dealing with at least one metabolic syndrome feature or Type 2 diabetes.

All patients had elevated low-density lipoprotein(LDL) cholesterol levels and were not taking any anti-diabetic or statin medications. (Related: Intermittent fasting is key to a “healthy lifestyle,” experts suggest.)

Effects of fasting similar to diabetes drugs

Of the patients in the study, 36 followed an intermittent fasting schedule, which consisted only of drinking water for a full 24 hours twice per week for a total of four weeks. The routine was then changed to fasting and drinking only water just one day per week for 22 weeks. The participants were not allowed to fast on consecutive days.

The other 31 participants did not make any dietary or lifestyle changes.

After 26 weeks, the researchers measured the participants’ galectin-3 levels and found much higher amounts of it among the fasting group. The team also noted that there are lower rates of both Homeostatic Model Assessment for Insulin Resistance (HOMA-IR) and metabolic syndrome among the fasting group.

The researchers theorized that these effects could be similar to SGLT-2 inhibitors, which are used to lower high glucose levels in Type 2 diabetes patients.

“In finding higher levels of galectin-3 in patients who fasted, these results provide an interesting mechanism potentially involved in helping reduce the risk of heart failure and diabetes,” Horne said.

“The best routine is one that patients can stick to over the long term, and this study shows that even occasional fasting can have positive health effects.”

The Intermountain Healthcare Heart Institute study produced similar results to a 2019 study by a team from Mount Sinai Hospital. In the latter, researchers found that fasting could help treat chronic inflammatory diseases like cancer, multiple sclerosis and cardiovascular disease.

Fasting has also been shown to help lower glycated hemoglobin (HbA1c) levels in people with Type 2 diabetes and prevent the build-up of fat in the pancreas, which is crucial for diabetes prevention.

Senior author Dr. Miriam Merad and her colleagues tested the effects of fasting on both human and mouse cells and discovered that intermittent fasting kick-starts the release of “monocytes,” which are pro-inflammatory cells. During fasting periods, these cells go into sleep mode and become less inflammatory than cells that have been fed.

The number of monocytes was significantly reduced following fasting, emphasizing the link between high-calorie dietary patterns and inflammatory disease outcomes.

“Considering the broad spectrum of diseases that are caused by chronic inflammation and the increasing number of patients affected by these diseases, there is an enormous potential in investigating the anti-inflammatory effects of fasting,” the researchers said.

DiabetesScienceNews.com has more on the latest in diabetes research.

Mary Villareal 

Sources include:

StudyFinds.org

Diabetes.co.uk

The Gut Health Kit is a program to cleanse, balance, and support your digestive system by combining four of our top products and a healthy diet.

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get comission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.