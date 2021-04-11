A recent study revealed that intermittent fasting can help with heart health, improve blood chemistry and reduce the risk of diabetes. The study, published in Nutrition Research, looked at the benefits of time-restricted feeding – in particular, the 16:8 intermittent fasting method – in healthy college men.
“What we are doing is time-restricted feeding. It is a way to use fasting each day to promote various aspects of cardiometabolic health,” explained lead author Matthew McAllister.
The 16:8 intermittent fasting method involves consuming food and drinks in a set window of eight hours and fasting for the remaining 16 hours. During the fasting period, the person cannot consume anything except water.
A total of 22 men were enrolled in the study. All participants were asked to do 16:8 intermittent fasting for 28 days. Some participants were allowed to eat as much as they wanted during the eight hours, while others had their caloric intake controlled.
The researchers took blood samples at baseline and at the end of the study to evaluate biomarkers for diabetes. Based on the results, the differences in caloric intake did not seem to affect either group. However, both showed significant reductions in body fat and blood pressure and an increase in adiponectin and high-density lipoprotein (HDL) cholesterol.
Adiponectin is a fat-derived hormone that appears to protect the body from insulin resistance, diabetes and atherosclerosis. Having low adiponectin levels may increase a person’s risk of having Type 2 diabetes, obesity and cardiovascular disease.
Meanwhile, HDL absorbs excess cholesterol in the blood and carries it back to the liver, where it’s broken down and flushed out of the body. High HDL levels reduce the risk of heart disease and stroke; hence, the moniker “good” cholesterol.
“My initial thought was that if you are going to restrict the time, you would eat fewer calories. And the reduction of daily calories would cause weight loss and other health benefits,” McAllister added. “But these benefits are found with no change in caloric intake—things like loss in body fat, reduced blood pressure, reduced inflammation.”
Intermittent fasting: take in less, have more
These days, fast food and other food-related services make it hard not to grab a bite every single hour. Indeed, this makes fasting a challenge; however, the benefits you can get from fasting – which are evidence-based – far outweigh the temptations. (Related: Can intermittent fasting lower your risk of osteoporosis?)
Other benefits of intermittent fasting, aside from those mentioned above, include the following.
- It helps with cell repair.
- It regulates insulin levels, which help with fat burning.
- It reduces oxidative stress and inflammation.
- It reduces the risk of certain cancers.
- It improves brain function and reduces the risk of neurodegenerative disorders.
Having a healthy diet of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, healthy fats and protein will increase the efficiency of intermittent fasting. On the other hand, having an unhealthy diet during the fast can negate its positive effects. In addition, eating too much during the meal period to compensate for the energy lost may lead to unhealthy eating habits, as well as weight gain and digestive problems.
If you’re looking to get into intermittent fasting, it’s best to consult a healthcare professional before starting. Some side effects of intermittent fasting – especially if it isn’t done properly – include bloating, diarrhea, brain fog and headaches.
For more on the health benefits of intermittent fasting, you can check out Fasting.news.
Joven Gray
Sources include:
Newswise.com
Healthline.com 1
MDPI.com
Healthline.com 2
Related Posts
Like this:
Like Loading...
Related
Published by dreddymd
Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten):
Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare.
Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy.
Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german.
https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/
https://dreddymd.com/courses/
https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/
“Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates
Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore,
Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and
Physician at DrEddy Clinic
Our Mission:
The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology.
We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient.
Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine
We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well.
Heavy metal poisoning
Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system..
We are here to help and to educate!
Wishing your health and happiness
Dr Eddy Bettermann MD
Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3
Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd
More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF
Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql
View all posts by dreddymd