Pioneer of hydroxychloroquine-zinc protocol for covid calls plandemic a “war against God”

Dr. Vladimir Zelenko, the first to recommend hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) and zinc as an early remedy for the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19), is outraged that the world has been taken hostage by a “group of sociopaths” pushing “vaccines,” passports, and other authoritarian measures as the “cure” for the plandemic.

During a recent interview with LifeSiteNews‘ Claire Chretien, Dr. Zelenko, a family physician in New York, explained that nothing the government and medical establishment are pushing as “solutions” to the Chinese Virus are valid. And the things that are have been, and continue to be, systematically suppressed.

Dr. Zelenko has seen roughly 3,000 patients who tested "positive" for the Fauci Flu over the past year. Of these, 1,000 were identified as "high risk," and Dr. Zelenko was able to successfully treat them with HCQ and zinc, which "reduced the death rate from 7.5 percent to less than half a percent."

This is substantially better than the 80-90 percent of Chinese Virus patients who died after being put on ventilators, which is what Tony Fauci and other fake physicians were pushing last spring.

“That is an 84 percent reduction in hospitalization and death,” Dr. Zelenko says about the superiority of his treatment methods. “Out of the 600,000 dead Americans that we have, we could have prevented 510,000 from going to the hospital and dying.”

As you probably know, HCQ quickly landed itself on the government’s blacklist of medicines that could not be prescribed for treating the Wuhan Flu after it was discovered that the FDA-approved drug worked exceptionally well at treating it.

Since Fauci and friends have a vested interest in pushing experimental gene therapy injections, lockdowns and Chinese face masks, HCQ was prohibited from use across most of the country, despite having a decades-long track record of safety and efficacy.

“It has been embraced by world-leading physicians who are honest and capable of deductive reasoning and are not indoctrinated,” Dr. Zelenko told LifeSiteNews. “Unfortunately, 90 percent of physicians in this country are incapable of independent thought.”

“The net result is that they follow blindly the recommendations of their employers or government agencies without using common sense. They just follow orders, like the Nazis did.”

The government and conventional medicine are what’s killing people, not “covid”

Dr. Zelenko has been an outspoken opponent of Chinese Virus injections, especially in young children who have a zero risk of dying from Chinese Germs.

Those who do test “positive” will more than likely never develop symptoms, and if they do an early treatment regimen of HCQ, zinc and other nutrients and “superfoods” like green tea, they will most likely prevent the need for hospitalization.

Ivermectin is another drug that Dr. Zelenko says holds promise, explaining that “there are dozens of studies that corroborate” its use as a safe and effective remedy for the Fauci Flu.

“This is the cure for tyranny,” Dr. Zelenko says about his remedies, noting that those who oppose them are engaging in a “war against God.” The only reason people are dying, he says, is because of “the government you live under, and the doctor you choose.”

“If I can tell you, ‘Go to the pharmacy and get quercetin, vitamin C, vitamin D, and zinc,’ which are all over the counter, and if you use them in the right dosage, you will get better and stay healthy,” Dr. Zelenko further explained about how easy it is to stay safe against the Chinese Virus by simply supporting your immune system.

“All of a sudden I have empowered the individual not to be subjugated or brutalized by terrible governance and physician malfeasance and malpractice.”

The latest news stories about Chinese Virus deception and tyranny can be found at Pandemic.news.

Ethan Huff

Published by dreddymd

