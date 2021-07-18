NUTRITION MATTERS: Eating a diet rich in fruits and vegetables lowers risk of contracting COVID-19 and developing severe symptoms

People who eat high-quality diets containing fruits, vegetables and fish are less likely to contract the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) and become severely ill with the disease, according to a preprint released recently on medRxiv.

A team of researchers from King’s College LondonHarvard Medical School and the health science company ZOE analyzed data from more than 590,000 people from the United States and the United Kingdom who answered a survey about the foods they ate during February 2020 using the ZOE COVID Symptom Study application.

The application, which has been used to track COVID-19 outbreaks in the U.K., allows users to take note of any symptoms they develop in case of infection and log when they have had a positive polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test. By early December 2020, 19 percent of those 590,000 users contracted COVID-19 based on symptoms and positive PCR test results reported in the application.

For the first time, we’ve been able to show that a healthier diet can cut the chances of contracting COVID-19, said study co-author Sarah Berry, a senior lecturer at King’s College London.

Eat more plant-based foods, avoid processed foods

Ginseng Fuzion™ is a blend of six powerful, herbal adaptogens which includes the potent American ginseng. Ginseng Fuzion promotes energy and balance.Scientists now know that diet-related health conditions, such as diabetes and heart disease, increase the risk of becoming severely ill with COVID-19. However, it’s not clear how people’s eating habits affect their risk of becoming infected with the virus independently of diet-related health conditions.

To shed light on the subject, the researchers analyzed data from 592,571 people from the U.S. and the U.K. who completed a survey about their eating habits using ZOE’s “COVID Symptom Study” application. They designed the survey to look at broad dietary patterns, which are reflective of how people actually eat, instead of specific foods and nutrients.

The survey also produced a diet quality score reflective of the merit of each person’s diet. Diets with high scores were found to contain more plant-based foods, such as fruits, vegetables, whole grains and nuts. People with these diets ate two pieces of fruit a day and three different vegetables. They also ate around 200 grams (g) of oily fish, such as salmon and sardines, every week and kept processed foods and refined grains to a minimum.

Diets with high quality scores were also linked to a healthier and more diverse gut microbiome. They were associated with various favorable health outcomes as well, including reduced inflammation and healthier blood lipid and glucose levels. The researchers referred to these high-scoring diets as “gut-friendly” diets.

People who eat high-quality diets have healthy microbes in their guts, said study co-author Tim Spector, one of the co-founders of ZOE. Having healthy gut microbes is linked to better health.

On the other hand, diets with low quality scores were found to be high in ultra-processed foods and low in plant-based foods. People with these diets often had no more than two pieces of fruit over the course of a week. They also went some days without eating any vegetables and oily fish. They also ate more fatty and sugary processed foods.

More COVID-19 cases among those with low quality scoring diets

The researchers found that there were 72 cases of COVID-19 for every 10,000 person-months among users with high-scoring diets. On the other hand, there were 95 cases of COVID-19 for every 10,000 person-months among users with low-scoring diets.

Overall, they found that people with high-scoring diets were 10 percent less likely to contract COVID-19 and 40 percent less likely to become severely ill with the disease than people with low-scoring diets. Given these results, the researchers estimated that nearly a quarter of COVID-19 cases within the cohort could have been prevented if they ate a healthier diet.

The researchers said their findings concur with those of a recent comparative risk assessment study, which suggested that a 10 percent reduction in the prevalence of diet-related health conditions, such as Type 2 diabetes and obesity, would have prevented approximately 11 percent of COVID-19 hospitalizations among American adults since November 2020.

Given their findings, the researchers concluded that eating a healthy diet is associated with a lower risk of COVID-19 and severe COVID-19 infection. As such, the quality of one’s diet may have a direct influence on COVID-19 susceptibility and progression.

But there is no need to go vegan to reap the benefits of healthy eating, said Spector. Nonetheless, eating a more plant-based diet could potentially reduce the risk of contracting COVID-19 by improving the immune system. (Related: The impact of lifestyle behaviors on a person’s immune system.)

Go to Fresh.news to learn more about the health benefits of eating plant-based foods.

Divina Ramirez

Sources include:

DailyMail.co.uk

medRxiv.org

Ginseng Fuzion™ is a blend of six powerful, herbal adaptogens which includes the potent American ginseng. Ginseng Fuzion promotes energy and balance.

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.