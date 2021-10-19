Doctors who criticize covid vaccines risk having medical licenses stripped away by authoritarian licensing boards

At least three professional medical associations are threatening to revoke the medical licenses of doctors who dare to speak out against Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “vaccines.”

Any physician who expresses even just skepticism about Fauci Flu shots could lose their careers, that is if the American Board of Pediatrics (ABP), the American Board of Family Medicine (ABFM), and the American Board of Internal Medicine (ABIM) have anything to say about it.

These three prominent groups issued a joint statement supporting a July 29 decision by the Federation of State Medical Boards’ (FSMB) that threatens to revoke or suspend the license and certification of all doctors who question the “safety” and “effectiveness” of experimental Chinese Virus injections.

“We at the American Board of Family Medicine (ABFM), the American Board of Internal Medicine (ABIM), and the American Board of Pediatrics (ABP) support FSMB’s position. We also want all physicians certified by our Boards to know that such unethical or unprofessional conduct may prompt their respective Board to take action that could put their certification at risk,” that statement reads.

The FSMB, in case you are unfamiliar with it, is a national organization that represents the full consortium of American medical boards that license and discipline physicians. The ABFM, ABIM and ABP are just three of many such medical boards.

“Physicians who generate and spread COVID-19 vaccine misinformation or disinformation are risking disciplinary action by state medical boards, including the suspension or revocation of their medical license,” the FSMB’s July release explains.

Medical fascism is rising across America

It is no longer acceptable, the FSMB contends, for doctors to practice medicine how they see fit in the best interests of their patients. Instead, all doctors must obey the Branch Covidian script as the FSMB has adopted it or else they could face persecution.

“Due to their specialized knowledge and training, licensed physicians possess a high degree of public trust and therefore have a powerful platform in society, whether they recognize it or not,” the FSMB says.

“They also have an ethical and professional responsibility to practice medicine in the best interests of their patients and must share information that is factual, scientifically grounded and consensus-driven for the betterment of public health.”

The FSMB says it had no choice but to issue this threat because too many doctors, in its view, are spreading “Covid-19 vaccine misinformation.” According to the FSMB, there has been a “dramatic increase” in the number of American doctors who are bucking the narrative, so it must be stopped.

This is what is known as “consensus-driven” science in that all who are members of it must engage in groupthink or else be shunned by the “herd” – or in this case, shunned by state licensing boards that feel as though they know better.

Nearly half a million doctors are members of just the AFBM, ABIM and ABP alone. All of them now face potential termination in the event that they refuse to obey the FSMB’s orders that they push Fauci Flu shots and the new Biden Booster shots.

Keep in mind that none of the currently available injections have even finished going through the clinical trial process. These will not be completed until at least 2023, which means that American doctors are essentially being forced to push an experimental drug on the masses as if it was “settled science.”

“Informed consent has been disregarded and medical necessity is not considered,” warns Dr. Vladmir Zelenko, a Nobel Prize-winning physician, about the Chinese Virus injection scam.

“Therefore, young and healthy people and those who already have antibodies are still being forced into an experimental medical intervention that they do not need.”

The latest news stories about Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “vaccine” tyranny can be found at Fascism.news.

Ethan Huff

