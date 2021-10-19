Now organ transplants are being cancelled because the DONOR isn’t vaccinated… all organs must be pre-“spiked” with spike protein toxic nanoparticles

An Ohio man is being denied a lifesaving transplant surgery because his organ donor refuses to get “vaccinated” for the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19).

Just five days before he was scheduled to receive a much-needed new kidney, Mike Ganim’s wife Debi was told that the surgery would no longer happen. As of October 8, the Cleveland Clinic implemented a new policy that requires both living donors and their organ recipients to get injected with an “Operation Warp Speed” needle in order to qualify.

In Mike’s case, he is “fully vaccinated” and in compliance. But his organ donor is not, so now Mike must wait for another donor to come up which may not happen, leaving him for dead.

“It made us feel like we were back to square one,” Debi told the local media. “I’ve been terrified. Sometimes I have my moments that I don’t think about it, but it comes back, and I think, ‘What’s going to happen?’”

It was nearly two years ago when Mike first learned that his polycystic kidney disease had become so advanced that he would need a new one. There is no longer anything else that can be done for his failing kidney.

“It’s transplant time,” Debi recalls Mike’s doctors telling the couple. “No dialysis. We need a transplant, and we need it as soon as possible.”

The situation seemed hopeless until a doctor recommended that Mike make his story public. Debi helped him do that, posting on Facebook about how her husband desperately needed a new kidney.

Debi’s post received more than 100 shares and dozens of messages of support. Friends, relatives and even total strangers offered to take blood tests to see if they might be a match.

Several weeks after that, Debi received a message stating, “I am your match,” to which Debi and Mike jumped for joy.

The individual in question was a longtime acquaintance of the Ganims by the name of Sue George. Sue’s daughter is a former third grade student of Debi’s from about 13 years ago, and Sue had kept in touch with Debi over the years.

“I am your stranger!” Sue told Debi with a laugh. “But I just didn’t want to tell you, because I didn’t want to disappoint you, but I’m trying. I’m trying.”

Everything was good to go and the surgery was scheduled for October 13, but then the bad news came from the Cleveland Clinic, which decided to adopt fake “president” Joe Biden’s vaccine mandate policy.

“We were blindsided,” Sue says, reiterating that she was told her unvaccinated status would not be a problem. “I don’t want to get the vaccine. I’ve got reasons – medical, religious, and also freedom.”

The Ganims and Sue are trying to figure out a new possible way for her to still donate her healthy kidney to Mike, perhaps by getting portions of the surgery done elsewhere.

“It’s just wrong in so many ways,” Debi laments. “All because of a policy that was just decided.”

As we recently reported, UCHealth in Colorado has taken a similar stance, and is refusing to provide any further transplant services to anyone who has not taken one of Donald Trump’s rushed-to-market covid shots.

