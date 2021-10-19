Now organ transplants are being cancelled because the DONOR isn’t vaccinated… all organs must be pre-“spiked” with spike protein toxic nanoparticles

An Ohio man is being denied a lifesaving transplant surgery because his organ donor refuses to get “vaccinated” for the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19).

Just five days before he was scheduled to receive a much-needed new kidney, Mike Ganim’s wife Debi was told that the surgery would no longer happen. As of October 8, the Cleveland Clinic implemented a new policy that requires both living donors and their organ recipients to get injected with an “Operation Warp Speed” needle in order to qualify.

Organic Support for a Strong Immune SystemIn Mike’s case, he is “fully vaccinated” and in compliance. But his organ donor is not, so now Mike must wait for another donor to come up which may not happen, leaving him for dead.

“It made us feel like we were back to square one,” Debi told the local media. “I’ve been terrified. Sometimes I have my moments that I don’t think about it, but it comes back, and I think, ‘What’s going to happen?’”

It was nearly two years ago when Mike first learned that his polycystic kidney disease had become so advanced that he would need a new one. There is no longer anything else that can be done for his failing kidney.

“It’s transplant time,” Debi recalls Mike’s doctors telling the couple. “No dialysis. We need a transplant, and we need it as soon as possible.”

The situation seemed hopeless until a doctor recommended that Mike make his story public. Debi helped him do that, posting on Facebook about how her husband desperately needed a new kidney.

Debi’s post received more than 100 shares and dozens of messages of support. Friends, relatives and even total strangers offered to take blood tests to see if they might be a match.

Several weeks after that, Debi received a message stating, “I am your match,” to which Debi and Mike jumped for joy.

In order to “save lives,” the Branch Covidians are ending other people’s lives with fascist policies

The individual in question was a longtime acquaintance of the Ganims by the name of Sue George. Sue’s daughter is a former third grade student of Debi’s from about 13 years ago, and Sue had kept in touch with Debi over the years.

“I am your stranger!” Sue told Debi with a laugh. “But I just didn’t want to tell you, because I didn’t want to disappoint you, but I’m trying. I’m trying.”

Everything was good to go and the surgery was scheduled for October 13, but then the bad news came from the Cleveland Clinic, which decided to adopt fake “president” Joe Biden’s vaccine mandate policy.

“We were blindsided,” Sue says, reiterating that she was told her unvaccinated status would not be a problem. “I don’t want to get the vaccine. I’ve got reasons – medical, religious, and also freedom.”

The Ganims and Sue are trying to figure out a new possible way for her to still donate her healthy kidney to Mike, perhaps by getting portions of the surgery done elsewhere.

“It’s just wrong in so many ways,” Debi laments. “All because of a policy that was just decided.”

As we recently reported, UCHealth in Colorado has taken a similar stance, and is refusing to provide any further transplant services to anyone who has not taken one of Donald Trump’s rushed-to-market covid shots.

“I told everyone I know that there would be a death penalty for remaining unvaccinated,” wrote one Natural News commenter about the direction things are moving in this country.

“Here we are. Denying unemployment compensation for an unvaccinated is a slower, low-carb version of the death penalty. Soon the penalty will come via the gun or lethal injection.”

Tony Fauci’s covid fascism is destroying lives. To keep up with the latest, visit Fascism.news.

Ethan Huff 

Sources for this article include:

WKYC.com

DrEddyMD.com

IntraCal™ contains both calcium orotate and magnesium orotate to help support healthy bones, teeth, the nervous system, and even cardiovascular health.

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get comission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.