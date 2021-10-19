Ted Cruz calls Biden’s covid vaccine mandate “illegal”

Texas Republican Ted Cruz has been sparring on Twitter with fake “president” Joe Biden, calling his Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “vaccine” mandates “illegal.”

Cruz pointed out that workers are now walking off the job due to China Joe’s policies, which are unconstitutional and unenforceable.

The social media tirade appeared not long after hordes of Southwest Airlines employees – Southwest is based in Texas – walked off the job, forcing the company to cancel thousands of flights.

“Joe Biden’s illegal vaccine mandate at work!” Cruz sniped on Twitter. “Suddenly, we’re short on pilots & air traffic controllers. #ThanksJoe.”

According to Southwest, the flights were not cancelled because of Chinese Virus injection protests, but rather because of “disruptive weather” multiple days in a row.

In a travel advisory, Southwest claimed that it is working to “recover our operation.”

Back in August, Cruz appeared with Sean Hannity of Fox News to declare that Chinese Virus jab mandates are an invasion of personal privacy. Having to show proof of injection, he said, is a violation of individual liberty.

“The left doesn’t believe in your privacy, it doesn’t believe in your freedom,” Cruz told Hannity.

America is breaking down into absolute chaos due to covid fascism

Meanwhile, American travelers remain masked and stranded at airports waiting for Southwest to find some “fully vaccinated” pilots and crew to man the flights needed to get them to their destinations.

Images and video footage circulated online to show people camped out in airport terminals slouching in chairs or sleeping on the floor. Nobody knows when, if ever, Southwest will change its policies to allow non-jabbed employees back on the job.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, meanwhile, signed an executive order banning this type of discrimination, including in the private sector.

Southwest has already reportedly responded to Abbott’s ban on vaccine passports by indicating that it will not follow it, and instead revert to Beijing Biden’s demand that everyone in America get fully jabbed in order to continue living their lives and maintaining employment.

The latest edict from Pedo Joe’s puppeteers orders all companies in the U.S. with 100 or more employees, private sector included, to force their workers to take the Fauci Flu shots and associated boosters or else be terminated.

So far, many airlines have complied, including Southwest and United Airlines. It is expected that American Airlines is next on the list to fall in line with Resident Biden’s order.

United was the first domestic airline to adopt the policy issued by Hunter’s dad back in August. Hundreds of employees at that company have since walked off the job in protest.

The White House is also considering trying to force domestic air travelers to also receive the vaccines in order to fly. Should this occur, the unvaccinated will find themselves unable to get anywhere by plane.

It is also rumored that the Biden regime wants to set up interstate checkpoints to prevent unvaccinated Americans from interstate travel by car as well. Soon it will be illegal in the fascist United States to even exist without an mRNA-altered immune system.

Sweden and other Scandinavian countries, meanwhile, are now done with the plandemic. None of them are trying to force their citizens to get jabbed or even wear a mask anymore, and things are well on their way to returning back to normal.

“In my opinion, the executive orders and legal proceedings against the forced mandates have no real teeth and do not address the root cause of the issue which is the extra constitutional use of emergency powers so even if there are temporary advances in the public’s interest they can be reversed at a later date,” wrote one Natural News commenter about Abbott’s EO in Texas.

The latest news about Chinese Virus injection tyranny in America can be found at Fascism.news.

Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:

ThePostMillennial.com

DrEddyMD.com

DrEddyMD.com

Related Posts