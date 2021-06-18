Covid vaccine forced 19-year-old student into HEART TRANSPLANT, killing her within days

Another young person who was perfectly healthy before getting “vaccinated” for the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) has died following her second injection of the poison.

Nineteen-year-old Simone Scott was a freshman at Northwestern University in Evanston, Ill., when she decided to do her part to help “flatten the curve” by getting needled with Moderna’s two-dose mRNA injection. After receiving her second dose, Scott developed a severe heart condition that required a transplant.

Allertrex® is a natural respiratory support product that harnesses the strength of powerful herbs and essential oils for effective lung and sinus cleansing.Not long after the transplant, Scott died from what doctors are now saying was myocarditis.

Scott received her second dose of Moderna’s syringe on May 1, and eight days later on May 9, Mother’s Day, she decided to pay her parents a surprise visit. This is when Scott’s mother first noticed that something was wrong.

“I did notice she was kind of stuffy so her voice wasn’t exactly the same,” Valerie Kraimer told the media.

Scott survived the weekend and returned to campus on Monday, May 11, though her condition was worsening. She visited a doctor who administered a Chinese Virus test, which turned up negative, but her situation continued to unravel.

“On Sunday morning [May 16], she texted her father and said, ‘Dad, I feel so dizzy. I cannot get out of bed,’ and that’s when everything really started from there,” Kraimer recalls.

Since Scott’s parents live hundreds of miles away, her father called campus police to have someone check on her.

“We learned that a doctor had to jump on her chest and give her CPR because she was that bad, and then the whole cascade of events happened,” Kraimer says. “They had to intubate her and realized she was in heart failure.”

Medical system refuses to acknowledge jab as cause of Scott’s death, calls it a mystery

Emergency responders hooked Scott up to an ECMO machine that mimics the function of the heart, which gave her own heart a chance to rest. After multiple interventions and attempts at resuscitation, doctors realized that Scott needed a heart transplant.

Scott was then taken in for the procedure, which ultimately failed. The mRNA chemicals in her second Moderna shot were too powerful and ultimately got the best of her, though the medical system is refusing to acknowledge the truth.

The official cause of Scott’s death remains “unconfirmed,” with myocarditis being the only explanation that doctors have been able to come up with as an explanation.

According to the National Organization for Rare Disorders, this inflammatory condition of the heart, which can lead to cardiac arrhythmia and death, is usually “a result of the body’s immune reaction to the initial heart damage.” In other words, Scott’s second Moderna jab appears to have damaged her heart so severely that her immune system finished off the job with an autoimmune reaction.

“Scott’s death came weeks after a heart complication in May, which led to a heart transplant,” The Daily Northwestern reported about the incident.

Pfizer’s pair of mRNA injections appears to do the exact same thing, as confirmed by an Israeli panel that recently determined a “probable” link between the Pfizer injection and a wave of myocarditis cases that have been affecting mostly young men in the Middle Eastern country who were recently vaccinated.

According to former New York Times reporter Alex Berenson, doctors appear to have “repeatedly missed signals as Scott’s condition worsened in the two weeks following her second shot – before she abruptly crashed.”

Northwestern, meanwhile, is continuing to require that all students who attend on-campus classes be fully vaccinated. Let the lawsuits begin.

More related news about injuries and deaths caused by Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) injections can be found at ChemicalViolence.com.

Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:

ChildrensHealthDefense.org

DrEddyMD.com

Allertrex® is a natural respiratory support product that harnesses the strength of powerful herbs and essential oils for effective lung and sinus cleansing.

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.