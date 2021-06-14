Biden regime caught bribing hospital staff to supply positive reviews for covid vaccines

A social media “influencer” hired by the White House has been caught trying to bribe hospital systems into procuring fake positive reviews about Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “vaccines” in order to encourage more uptake.

Eben Vorster, a “digital relational organizer” at Main Street One, reportedly sent a private message to one institution offering a “paid Instagram partnership for one post” pushing Chinese Virus injections as the solution to the plandemic.

“I am reaching out to you to share a possible content partnership opportunity!” the message announced.

“For this campaign, we are looking for healthcare professionals who would like to address the topic of vaccine hesitancy with their social media audience. We want to hear from you about what the COVID vaccine means to you and why you’re tackling vaccine misinformation in this crucial vaccine rollout period.”

The message goes on to explain that once the targeted person or organization puts up the desired post, it will “get rewarded for your using your voice!”

Since Wuhan Flu shot uptake is dismally low across the United States, the medical fascists are busying trying to conjure up new ways to trick people into getting jabbed.

In Ohio, Republican Gov. Mike DeWine introduced a vaccine lottery to award five “lucky” winners $1 million each in exchange for reprogramming their DNA with mRNA chemicals.

China Joe and his cabinet are taking the tried-and-true influencer approach manipulating the medical system into pushing the injections in exchange for good ol’ cash.

“After all the recent firings of medical professionals for refusing to get vaccinated from the dangerous COVID-19 vaccine, it appears there is now a push to use communist style fake reviews to push the vaccine even further,” reported Populist.press.

“If the vaccine was so great they wouldn’t have to pay people to rave about it. This is a serious issue and shows how deceitful big pharma and the Biden admin are being.”

Wuhan Flu shots are so “amazing” that Americans must be bullied into taking them

Main Street One, by the way, prides itself on helping to promote “social justice” causes that it claims are changing the world for the better. Included in the “recent work” section of its website are the following boastful posts:

• “We Amplified Latinx Voices To Fight Climate Change”

• “We Helped Black Women Get Out the Vote in Georgia”

• “What A COVID-19 Vaccine Means To This New Mother”

• “Committed To Getting A COVID-19 Vaccine”

Main Street One’s three methods of accomplishing these and other goals include the following:

• “Identify opportunities and risks emerging online”

• “Recruit creators and social influencers”

• “Persuade audiences via highly personalized content”

As you can see, this fits right into the White House goal of injecting a majority of Americans for Chinese Germs by the Fourth of July, formerly known as “Independence Day.”

Since Americans are not taking the bait as planned, Beijing Biden is now planning to ship off some one billion doses of Chinese Virus injection to third world countries to see if poor people will more easily take them.

Wuhan Flu shots sure have been a tough sell, which if we were really in the throes of a true “pandemic” would probably not require this type of aggressive marketing. Because the whole thing is a sham, however, the medical deep state is attempting every trick in the book to get those needles into people’s arms at “warp speed.”

“Anyone who refuses the vaccine does so on the basis of research,” wrote one commenter at Populist.press. “That kind of hesitancy based on science and plain facts is not going to be ameliorated by some paid shill trying to convince me otherwise.”

More related news about Chinese Virus injection gimmicks can be found at ChemicalViolence.com.

Ethan Huff

