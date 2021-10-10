WHISTLEBLOWER: Medical device sales expert reveals “morbidly unsuccessful” Covid VENTILATORS as “deadly therapy” in this population reduction scamdemic

Mr. Chambers of Los Angeles, a medical equipment expert and salesperson with 50 years experience, which includes selling ventilators to hospitals for Covid patients, is done staying quiet about this pandemic of deaths caused by the mechanical ventilators, so he’s blowing the whistle.

You don’t have to be famous, or a scientist or doctor to let the world know the awful truth about something dangerous that the medical industry claims is working. Western medicine, after all, is wrought with fraud through and through, but this whistleblower explains in great detail exactly why very few Covid patients survive the ultimate choke machine, and this information needs to go viral, soon.

First off, Covid-19 viral infection causes severe inflammation in the lungs, making the soft tissue even more vulnerable to damage. Those receiving Covid vaccines are compounding that health detriment by introducing billions of sticky spike proteins into their bloodstream, which can also damage soft lung tissue (pleura) and the respiratory tract protective tissue (epithelium), causing MORE damage and MORE inflammation. Then, Covid patients are sedated, and in goes the plastic endotracheal tube that gets shoved down the windpipe (it’s called intubation). Most ventilator victims should prepare for death within 3 weeks at this point.

Lung tissue inflammation compounded by Covid vaccines and plastic breathing tubes responsible for killing 8 times more patients than the ones saved

Suddenly, airways that once carried oxygen-rich air and exhaled carbon dioxide waste gas, are being battered, bruised, scraped and irritated, causing MORE inflammation, making breathing even MORE difficult. This can go on for up to three weeks, until the patient dies, and then of course, Covid is blamed for the death and labeled as such by every hospital in every state. Just take a look at New York which has an 88 percent death rate for their Covid patients who have been put on a ventilator. Why is this still a “go to” treatment for Covid patients? No doctor or scientist can answer that question.

Sure, respirators can save lives, but are they appropriate for Covid patients? The clear and concise answer to that question is NO. One problem with the plastic breathing tubes is that the patient can no longer talk, swallow or cough. Their airways become paralyzed by plastic insertion/intubation. Plus, if the machine is not set to the absolute proper setting, the patient dies, according to our whistleblower insider, who knows just about everything there is to know about ventilators.

On top of all that, Covid is a respiratory-attacking viral infection that is often mixed with a bacterial infection from wearing the mask all day, which also turns into pneumonia easily, compounding breathing difficulties. It’s a wonder any Covid patients survive hospital stays at all, with all this deadly nonsense going on.

Medical equipment expert and blogger from Los Angeles has been warning the public for 18 months about the dangers of using respirators for Covid

Who else on the planet is warning everyone of all the Covid ventilator-caused deaths? Active licensed medical practitioners are all trained as to what to say and how to record deaths, and if any of them blame the ventilators, even just once, they get fired and their medical license revoked. Now they are all being coerced to take the clot shots or lose their jobs, and they see these ventilators killing patients right in front of them, and they want no part of it anymore.

That’s why millions of healthcare workers are quitting their jobs right now or finding some place or some way to work without getting force-vaccinated with blood-clotting gene therapy injections, prescribed kidney-killing Remdesivir, and choked to death on a ventilator machine.

Covid patients need treatments that reduce (not increase) inflammation and stop the virus from replicating, rather than fueling it with billions of virus-mimicking prions. It doesn’t even take a background in medicine or medical technologies to see that Covid vaccines, Remdesivir and ventilators are compounding the problems of the pandemic, creating a pandemic of their own, thanks to “Western Medicine” and the scam artists who are perpetrating the entire nightmare of bad medical care.

Be on the look out for vaccinated individuals suffering from Spike Protein Syndrome, where billions of virus-mimicking particles clog their blood, causing deadly blood clots and myocarditis. Tune your truth news dial to Pandemic news to stay informed of the engineered pitfalls of the Covid scamdemic.

S.D. Wells

