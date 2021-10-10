Denver police officer who lost ability to walk after first covid vaccine fired for refusing second jab

Nearly a dozen police officers in Denver are joining a lawsuit against the department for forcing them to get “vaccinated” against their will for the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19).

One of them, Jose Manriquez, is pretty much paralyzed as a result of getting his first jab of the Pfizer “vaccine,” which contains genetically modifying (GMO) mRNA technology.

Just 34 years old, Manriquez was a healthy runner prior to getting injected. Immediately after getting his first dose of Pfizer, however, Manriquez lost feeling in his legs and feet and now has trouble walking without assistance.

“The worst story is a guy, 34 years old, four kids, who had covid last year and recovered, he’s a runner, very healthy, went ahead and took the mandatory jab to not lose his position with the Denver police on August 22,” Manriquez’s lawyer Randy Corporon told Fox Newsin an interview.

“He can barely walk now. He falls down if he doesn’t have people around him. So, there are other consequences to forcing this jab that people are not thinking about.”

Manriquez explained that right after getting his first dose of Pfizer, he “started developing body aches” and “pain in his legs.” One week later, the pain got worse and he had to be sent home.

“On the way home, I couldn’t feel my feet anymore,” Manriquez told Fox host Ainsley Earhardt.

“I couldn’t feel the gas pedal or the brake pedal and pretty much had to call for help to get home, and I barely made it.”

Manriquez’s doctor confirmed that the Pfizer shot did this to Manriquez, and that the situation will probably get worse before it gets any better.

“I’m just so frustrated with the doctors,” Corporon added. “They don’t have the courage. The effects started hitting him right after he took the shot.”

Some nine other officers who were part of the force have joined Manriquez in a lawsuit against the Fauci Flu shot mandate that caused all this.

Denver mayor lied about courts saying covid vaccine mandates are a good way to protect people

Meanwhile, Denver Mayor Michael B. Hancock was caught lying about a court ruling over the mandate, falsely claiming that the judge in the case confirmed it as a good way to help protect people against the Chinese Virus.

“The judge said nothing of the sort,” Corporon stated.

“He’s a lousy mayor, but he’s not stupid. For him to say that, when all the judge said is, until we exhaust our administrative remedies with now these nine officers, we can’t come back to see her.”

Corporon says that many of Manriquez’s co-workers who refused to get the jab like he did have had to retire early. And Manriquez, who complied, is now potentially injured for life.

“We’ve got Jose, 34, just at the beginning of his career, who had trouble getting up here to his chair,” Corporon told Earhardt as Manriquez struggled to hold back tears.

“He broke down because he had fallen over putting his kids to bed, and his little girls think daddy’s broken … This is a guy who had serious covid last year and beat it, so his body was raging with antibodies, and they gave him this jab and now his hand was shaking like this this morning when he came up.”

Corporon also explained that a single mom who joined the lawsuit is concerned about her ability to have children in the future. Like many, she took the jab reluctantly in order to avoid losing her job, but is now regretting it.

The latest news about the injury and death tolls from Fauci Flu shots can be found at ChemicalViolence.com.

Ethan Huff 

Sources for this article include:

Twitter.com

DrEddyMD.com



Published by dreddymd

Published by dreddymd

