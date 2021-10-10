Pfizer official admits to Project Veritas that covid vaccines contain aborted baby cells

Pharmaceutical giant Pfizer has been exposed by Project Veritas for trying to hide the fact that its Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “vaccines” contain ingredients made from aborted babies.

A whistleblower named Vanessa Gelman who works as the senior director of worldwide research at Pfizer told a Project Veritas reporter that her company has been working overtime to try to prevent the truth from coming out because it might turn some people away from getting jabbed.

"From the perspective of corporate affairs, we want to avoid having the information on fetal cells floating out there," said Vanessa Gelman, Pfizer Senior Director of Worldwide Research.

“The risk of communicating this right now outweighs any potential benefit we could see, particularly with general members of the public who may take this information and use it in ways we may not want out there. We have not received any questions from policy makers or media on this issue in the last few weeks, so we want to avoid raising this if possible.”

Numerous other Pfizer officials said the same types of things, revealing that the company’s use of aborted human fetal tissue in laboratory testing was supposed to remain a secret – though the cat is now out of the bag.

“They’re being so deceptive in their emails, it’s almost like it is in the final vaccine,” admitted Melissa Strickler, a Pfizer insider and manufacturing quality auditor, about how there may actually be aborted baby cells right inside the injection vials. “It just made me not trust it.”

You can watch a video interview with Strickler and Project Veritas at this link.

If you take a covid vaccine, your body is being genetically modified with aborted babies

Strickler reached out to Project Veritas of her own accord, explaining that she had “no one else to turn to” because her own company “won’t be honest with me.”

“What I was told to do was to trust Project Veritas and to go with you guys by lawmakers, by lawyers.”

The aborted cell line used in the Pfizer shots is called HEK293T. These cells were used in the IVE assay, and some company employees like Strickler believe that it may also be in the formula that is being injected straight into people’s bodies.

The HEK portion of the cell line name, by the way, refers to human embryonic kidney. There are other cell lines such as human equivalent dose (HED) that are also used in the creation of vaccine injections.

It was Strickler who shared with Project Veritas a slew of internal company emails that discuss how Pfizer’s plan all along was to keep the truth about all this under wraps so as not to discourage anyone in the general public from taking the shots.

One of these emails suggests that Pfizer’s covid jabs contain “synthetic and enzymatically produced components” derived from aborted baby tissue.

“One or more cell lines” of this aborted baby tissue “with an origin that can be traced back to human fetal tissue has been used in laboratory tests associated with the vaccine program,” the same email admitted.

Pfizer, by the way, attempted to strong-arm the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) into approving a third “booster” shot, which is also being pushed by the Biden regime. The FDA has not issued its approval for any boosters.

This exposé from Project Veritas is the fifth in its covid vaccine investigative series. There are sure to be many more to come as the plandemic narrative falls to pieces.

More related news about Chinese Virus “vaccine” deception can be found at ChemicalViolence.com.

Ethan Huff 

Sources for this article include:

ProjectVeritas.com

DrEddyMD.com

