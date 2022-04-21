Are vaccines killing “people of color” at twice the rate of whites?

Renaltrex® is an enhanced, vegan-friendly blend of powerful herbs that help cleanse the kidneys. This cleansing process supports normal kidney function.The head of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) under Joe Biden has claimed that vaccines are killing people with dark skin at a much higher rate than people with light skin.

Speaking at a digital “White House Convening on Equity” seminar on April 14, Xavier Becerra casually blurted out that he thinks non-whites are suffering from more deadly vaccine side effects than white people.

“By the way, we know that vaccines are killing people of color – blacks, Latinos, indigenous people – at about two times the rate of white Americans,” Becerra said.

He then went on to talk about how the government needs to “work” much harder to get more people injected, even though the numbers are way up compared to last year.

“So, on vaccines last year, we saw that about two-thirds of white American adults had received at least one shot of vaccine,” Becerra continued. “That was just barely over 50 percent for black Americans and Latinos at that particular time. So, again, we’ve got to work.”

“Today, a year later, over 80 percent of white American adults have received at least one shot. Over 80% of black American adults have received at least one shot. Over 80 percent of Latino Americans have received at least one vaccine shot.”

You can watch a clip of the White House Convening on Equity seminar below:

https://www.brighteon.com/904795b1-67dd-4410-8996-7d60d3cd4bf4

Remember when Dr. William Thompson exposed MMR for causing autism in babies?

As you may recall from our earlier coverage, there have been concerns for many years now about how vaccines affect people differently based on their ethnicity.

While Becerra’s recent talk referred specifically to Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) “vaccines,” there are disparities in side effects from other vaccines as well, including the MMR for measles, mumps, and rubella.

Based on the data, black babies suffer much worse outcomes, on average, after getting jabbed with MMR – though, just to be clear, all children are harmed by these and other injections.

A whistleblower from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) blew the lid on MMR back in 2015, drawing much ire from the government and the press over this “anti-vax” claim.

Dr. William Thompson, who used to work as a top-level scientist at the CDC, revealed that the United States government also covered up data showing that MMR is, in fact, linked to autism.

This largely vindicated the science put together by Dr. Andrew Wakefield, a world-renowned gastroenterologist who observed gut problems forming in children following injection with MMR.

The fake news media misconstrued Wakefield’s findings, as you may recall, saying that he falsely linked the shots to autism when all he really did was point out what he was observing in his practice among children who had received the injections.

Like mRNA (messenger RNA) Wuhan Flu shots, the MMR vaccine comes in a series of two injections, and even a third “booster.” MMR has long been on the health community’s radar for causing serious health problems in children, just like covid injections now are.

“Vaccines are comprehensive fraud,” wrote a reader at Natural News.

“Our ‘masters’ hate blacks, whites, yellow, brown, mixed and little green people,” wrote another. “The one percent only feel love for their own inbred sociopathic kind.”

“On June 4th, 2015, Reuters accurately reported Merck drug company criminally colluded with the U.S. FDA to stop all competitors; MMR vaccines from being approved and also Merck criminally colluded with the US CDV to hide that the Merck MMR Vaccine causes Autism in infants and children at least 314 percent more since early 2003,” said another.

The latest news about Fauci Flu shots can be found at ChemicalViolence.com.

https://www.brighteon.com/a249c478-cc80-46ed-804b-448aec6fd3c6

Ethan Huff 

Sources include:

NaturalNews.com

Detoxadine® is a premium, deep-earth sourced nascent iodine supplement that was created to help support thyroid health, the immune system, and more.

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get comission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.