Are vaccines killing “people of color” at twice the rate of whites?

The head of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) under Joe Biden has claimed that vaccines are killing people with dark skin at a much higher rate than people with light skin.

Speaking at a digital “White House Convening on Equity” seminar on April 14, Xavier Becerra casually blurted out that he thinks non-whites are suffering from more deadly vaccine side effects than white people.

“By the way, we know that vaccines are killing people of color – blacks, Latinos, indigenous people – at about two times the rate of white Americans,” Becerra said.

He then went on to talk about how the government needs to “work” much harder to get more people injected, even though the numbers are way up compared to last year.

“So, on vaccines last year, we saw that about two-thirds of white American adults had received at least one shot of vaccine,” Becerra continued. “That was just barely over 50 percent for black Americans and Latinos at that particular time. So, again, we’ve got to work.”

“Today, a year later, over 80 percent of white American adults have received at least one shot. Over 80% of black American adults have received at least one shot. Over 80 percent of Latino Americans have received at least one vaccine shot.”

You can watch a clip of the White House Convening on Equity seminar below:

https://www.brighteon.com/904795b1-67dd-4410-8996-7d60d3cd4bf4

Remember when Dr. William Thompson exposed MMR for causing autism in babies?

As you may recall from our earlier coverage, there have been concerns for many years now about how vaccines affect people differently based on their ethnicity.

While Becerra’s recent talk referred specifically to Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) “vaccines,” there are disparities in side effects from other vaccines as well, including the MMR for measles, mumps, and rubella.

Based on the data, black babies suffer much worse outcomes, on average, after getting jabbed with MMR – though, just to be clear, all children are harmed by these and other injections.

A whistleblower from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) blew the lid on MMR back in 2015, drawing much ire from the government and the press over this “anti-vax” claim.

Dr. William Thompson, who used to work as a top-level scientist at the CDC, revealed that the United States government also covered up data showing that MMR is, in fact, linked to autism.

This largely vindicated the science put together by Dr. Andrew Wakefield, a world-renowned gastroenterologist who observed gut problems forming in children following injection with MMR.

The fake news media misconstrued Wakefield’s findings, as you may recall, saying that he falsely linked the shots to autism when all he really did was point out what he was observing in his practice among children who had received the injections.

Like mRNA (messenger RNA) Wuhan Flu shots, the MMR vaccine comes in a series of two injections, and even a third “booster.” MMR has long been on the health community’s radar for causing serious health problems in children, just like covid injections now are.

“Vaccines are comprehensive fraud,” wrote a reader at Natural News.

“Our ‘masters’ hate blacks, whites, yellow, brown, mixed and little green people,” wrote another. “The one percent only feel love for their own inbred sociopathic kind.”

“On June 4th, 2015, Reuters accurately reported Merck drug company criminally colluded with the U.S. FDA to stop all competitors; MMR vaccines from being approved and also Merck criminally colluded with the US CDV to hide that the Merck MMR Vaccine causes Autism in infants and children at least 314 percent more since early 2003,” said another.

The latest news about Fauci Flu shots can be found at ChemicalViolence.com.

https://www.brighteon.com/a249c478-cc80-46ed-804b-448aec6fd3c6

Ethan Huff

