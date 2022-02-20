UK covering up THOUSANDS of COVID-19 vaccine deaths

An investigation by the Daily Expose has found that thousands of deaths caused by the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine have been covered up in the United Kingdom by many government and public health agencies.

“Health authorities around the world are manipulating figures in an attempt to hide from the general public that the COVID-19 injections are causing the fully vaccinated to develop Vaccine Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome (VAIDS),”the Daily Expose reported.

According to the Daily Expose, Public Health England (PHE), Public Health Scotland (PHS) and the U.K. Health Security Agency (UKHSA) have all been actively attempting to hide the actual number of deaths caused by the COVID-19 vaccine from members of the press who actually want to report the truth regarding this matter. (Related: COVID cover-up: UK media refuses to report that 4 of 5 coronavirus deaths over the past month occurred in the vaccinated.)

One Freedom of Information Act request released earlier this month has found that the British government has only admitted to 15 deaths in England and Wales caused by COVID-19 vaccinations. As the Daily Expose‘s investigation shows, this is wildly inaccurate.

Data from the PHE covering June 14 to 21, 2021 show that, of the 35 deaths due to COVID-19 reported that week, four were unvaccinated, seven were partially vaccinated and 24 were fully vaccinated.

Journalists from the outlet tried to contact various PHE branches as well as Members of Parliament and Health Secretary Sajid Javid for some kind of clarification regarding this data, but they did not receive a reply. PHE also refused to publish its data on COVID-related deaths for the following week, instead changing the frequency of reporting to biweekly rather than weekly.

PHS, PHE’s equivalent in Scotland, has also tried to hide data showing that the vast majority of people who tested positive for COVID-19 are fully vaccinated and boosted. According to PHS data on “PCR-confirmed COVID-19” cases by vaccine status, 11,192 unvaccinated, 3,245 partially vaccinated, 24,987 fully vaccinated and 46,951 fully vaccinated and boosted individuals tested positive for the coronavirus in the four weeks from Jan. 8 to Feb. 4.

Fully vaccinated Brits succumbing to VAIDS

The UKHSA is the main government agency responsible for “public health protection and infectious disease capability.” The agency was created in April 2021 to help combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

The agency’s data shows that the immune systems of fully vaccinated individuals are declining rapidly. According to the Daily Expose’s analysis of UKHSA data, all fully vaccinated individuals over the age of 30 will have, on average, lost nearly 100 percent of their immune system’s ability to fight off COVID-19 within 13 weeks of being fully vaccinated.

The immune systems of adults between the ages of 18 and 29 are a lot stronger, but data shows they’re still experiencing total immune system failure within 27 weeks after being fully vaccinated.

“It remains the case that the surveillance report includes rates per 100,000, which can be used to argue that vaccines are not effective,” said Office of Statistics Regulation Director-General Ed Humpherson in a tacit admission that the vaccines do not provide protection.

Humpherson insists that the UKHSA’s data does not prove that the immune systems of the fully vaccinated are deteriorating, claiming that “I know that this is not the intention of the surveillance report, but the potential for misuse remains.”

But if the COVID-19 vaccines were functioning as intended, none of the data released by the UKHSA or any other British government agency should even be able to remotely support an argument that the vaccines are ineffective.

Humpherson said that the use of UKHSA data to prove the vaccines are ineffective is “a misuse of government data.” This is an admission that all government data must be used exclusively to prove that the vaccines are effective, and any data that departs from this narrative shall be “readjusted” by his office.

“Nobody who is vaccinated with Pfizer or Moderna is fully vaccinated at all. If they were fully vaccinated, then they would not get infected with COVID, would they?” wrote the Daily Expose.

“If they were fully vaccinated, then they would not need a booster and another booster, would they? Fully vaccinated people are fully duped, fully conned and are on the way to having their genes fully corrupted and their immune systems fully compromised. The one thing they are not is fully vaccinated.”

Watch this interview with John O’Looney, a funeral director in the U.K., as he talks about the surge in deaths caused by the COVID-19 vaccines.

https://www.brighteon.com/58c83a24-1734-4761-a364-4d588f4e6087

This video is from the KLA.TV – English channel on Brighteon.com.

Learn more about how fully vaccinated people are dying due to COVID-19 vaccines at Vaccines.news.

