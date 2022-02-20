Report: 4 of every 5 COVID deaths in Australia are among VACCINATED people

The Kidney Cleanse Kit is a comprehensive way to cleanse your kidneys and rejuvenate your system. It includes Renaltrex®, Oxy-Powder®, and Latero-Flora™.A report has found that at least 80 percent of Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) deaths and hospitalizations in Australia – about four in five cases – are among vaccinated individuals. The report came amid Australia experiencing a surge in COVID-19 deaths, thrice that of fatalities before the vaccines became widely available.

This surprising finding first appeared in a report by the government of New South Wales (NSW). Authorities in the eastern Australian state pointed this out in the Feb. 8 edition of their Weekly COVID-19 Surveillance Report. They scrutinized COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in NSW from Nov. 26, 2021 until Jan. 22.

NSW logged a total of 540,330 COVID-19 infections during the aforementioned period. Out of this total, 467,558 completed their vaccination schedule while 72,772 did not get injected. This amounted to almost 87 percent of fully vaccinated people getting infected, while only 13 percent of unvaccinated contracted COVID-19.

A total of 6,475 New South Welshmen were hospitalized due to COVID-19 in that period. Of this total, 5,653 people – 87 percent – were injected with the vaccine. The remaining 822 – a measly 13 percent – of hospitalized COVID-19 patients were unvaccinated.

This also reflected in the number of COVID-19 deaths as per the report. It said 421 people lost their lives to the disease during the time period. Vaccinated people made up 77 percent (323) of the reported COVID-19 deaths in NSW, while the remaining 23 percent (98) were unvaccinated. (Related: 6 Out of 7 new COVID-19 deaths in New South Wales were VACCINATED.)

More than 92 percent of New South Welshmen aged 12 and older had been fully vaccinated as of Jan. 22, with the highest rates found among those above 50 years of age at 95 percent. Meanwhile, 33.5 percent of NSW’s population aged 18 and older had received booster doses.

Unvaccinated individuals are restricted despite comprising the minority of cases

Based on the figures, it appears that the COVID-19 vaccine is not effective in addressing the disease it purports to prevent. If anything, it shows that NSW – and Australia at large – is in the midst of a “pandemic of the vaccinated.”

Given that the unvaccinated only comprise a low percentage of cases, it would be more prudent to restrict the movement of the fully vaccinated. However, even authorities in NSW are choosing to bury their head in the sand and insist on more COVID-19 restrictions for those refusing the shots.

Back in September 2021, the state had a similar case in which six out of seven people who died of COVID-19 were injected with the vaccine. Three of the six casualties received one vaccine dose while the other three received two.

“We announced the deaths of seven people who had lost their lives to COVID-19. One person was not vaccinated, three people had received one dose of the COVID vaccine and three people had received two doses,” explained NSW Deputy Chief Health Officer Dr. Marianne Gale.

The revelation by Gale came amid former NSW Deputy Premier John Barilaro threatening unvaccinated New South Welshmen that they would lose their freedoms unless they get the COVID-19 shot. “There will be individuals in regional NSW who choose not to be vaccinated [who] will lose their freedoms on [Oct. 11]. The message to the unvaccinated is that you will not achieve any further freedom unless you get vaccinated.”

Barilaro later stepped down from the deputy premiership in December 2021.

A month before his resignation, he delivered a speech that called for people to show kindness to each other – an ironic remark considering his earlier threats toward those refusing the COVID-19 jab.

“I will give you all one piece of advice: Be kind to each other. If we have learned anything over the past two years, it is to be kind to each other,” Barilaro said on Nov. 24.

Businesses in New South Wales to be held liable for covid vaccine injuries that are forced upon them by government… while vax manufacturers have zero liability.

CDC declares covid vaccines will be an endless treadmill of injections – and if you ever stop, you will be immediately labeled “unvaccinated”.

Omicron variant may protect against delta, new study finds.

Fully vaccinated individuals make up majority of COVID cases and hospitalizations in NSW.

Australian army begins relocating covid-“positive” cases to quarantine (concentration) camps.

Watch the video below about Barilaro’s threat toward the unvaccinated.

https://www.brighteon.com/4d978b04-d12a-4670-be8f-567684e03af0

This video is from the TNTVNEWS channel on Brighteon.com.

Check out Pandemic.news for more stories like this.

Ramon Tomey 

Sources include:

DailyExpose.uk

Health.NSW.gov.au [PDF]

BigLeaguePolitics.com

NSWNationals.org.au

Brighteon.com

The Harmful Organism Cleanse Kit™ will help you remove unwanted organisms from your digestive tract while supporting your gut's health with probiotics.

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get comission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.