Report: NIH advisers SHRED documents detailing work Fauci’s agency did with Wuhan lab during Obama era

As we have continually documented, the U.S. government is completely rogue. Worse, too few members of Congress are willing to do the hard work to include defunding agencies completely to bring it back under the control of we the people.

The latest example involves the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and, in particular, one of its satellite agencies, the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, which has been run since the first term of Ronald Reagan by none other than Dr. Anthony Fauci.

According to the National Pulse, the NIH has repeatedly refused to comply with congressional demands for documents linked to its funding of research at China’s Wuhan Institute of Virology, where COVID-19 was likely developed and escaped (or was intentionally released). Instead, it is compelling staffers to “shred notes and other documents” related to the agency’s work with the lab during the Obama regime.

The outlet reported: “Members of the Republican House Committee on Oversight and Reform wrote a letter to Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Director Xavier Becerra urging the release of the documents, which could prove highly relevant to the origins of COVID-19. Rather than be transparent with Committee Republicans, HHS and NIH have chosen to hide, obfuscate, and shield the truth.”

The letter notes that an adviser to the national institutes was “forced by NIH to shred notes and other documents pertaining to the WIV grants as early as 2014.”

An email from someone whose name has been redacted that was sent to a committee staff member on Nov. 5 last year also revealed: “I signed a confidentiality agreement in which I agreed not to discuss any grant with anyone except with other members of the study section, and – once the meeting was over – that I would destroy any notes that I had taken during the meeting (we did this by tossing them in shred box in the meeting room).”

In addition, the letter explains how, “to date, HHS and NIH have refused to produce any responsive documents or information.”

The GOP members have demanded documents from former NIH Director Dr. Francis Collins regarding an Obama-era grant awarded in 2014 by Fauci’s agency to EcoHealth Alliance and the WIV in May and June of last year.

But despite repeated attempts by GOP oversight committee staff to amend and update requests to make them broader in scope and easier for the federal agencies to fill, both have continued to refuse to hand over any documents.

The letter says: “Since our July 15, 2021 request invoking §2954, Republican Committee staff have provided the following accommodations to HHS and NIH: time extensions, reducing the scope of the request, prioritizing certain documents and engaging in in camera review of certain documents.

“Throughout this time, Republican Committee staff made clear to HHS staff that Committee Republicans may, at a later date, request full, unredacted copies of the documents reviewed in camera and all other documents responsive to the Requests.

“A series of events documented in communications from February to April 2020 raise serious concerns about conflicts of interest and abuse of government resources. On February 1, 2020, Dr. Anthony Fauci, Dr. Francis Collins and at least eleven other scientists convened a conference call to discuss COVID-19.

“On this conference call, Drs. Fauci and Collins were first warned by top virologists that COVID-19 may have leaked from the WIV, and further, may have been intentionally genetically manipulated. It is unclear if either Dr. Fauci or Dr. Collins ever passed these warnings along to other government officials or if they simply ignored them.

“Rather than be transparent with Committee Republicans, HHS and NIH have chosen to hide, obfuscate, and shield the truth. This stonewalling is particularly troubling considering NIH’s direct involvement in responding to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the agency’s policy or practice to destroy potentially pertinent documents related to grant making decisions.”

The fact of the matter is this: Unless and until Congress stops rubber-stamping agency budgets and cuts funding to rogue federal agencies, there will never be any “oversight.”

JD Heyes

Sources include:

DrEddyMD.com

TheNationalPulse.com

Related Posts