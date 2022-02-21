Two teenagers drop dead days after getting “vaccinated” with Pfizer – media silent

Researchers from Yale University and the University of Michigan published a paper about two boys who were found dead in their beds after getting a second injection of Pfizer’s Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “vaccine.”

Cardiologist Dr. Peter McCullough highlighted the study and the associated deaths in a Twitter post, revealing that these unfortunate children had no “chance at resuscitation” at the time when they were found.

“Clear cut findings on autopsy,” McCullough wrote. “I testified in U.S. Senate 1/24 that ‘one case is too many!’ Parents and kids should know more deaths will happen.

The names and ages of the two boys, both teenagers, were not revealed, nor was the location where they died. The paper was published in the medical journal The Archives of Pathology & Laboratory Medicine.

According to the data, the boys “were found dead in bed 3 and 4 days after receiving the second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.”

“Both boys were pronounced dead at home without attempted resuscitation,” the study explains. (Related: Braveheart actor Michael Mitchell similarly died just six days after getting his third Pfizer “booster”.)

How many millions of “fully vaccinated” people have died at this point?

Researchers say that the boys’ fatal myocarditis diagnoses were not “typical,” but rather resembled what is known as toxic cardiomyopathy.

In their paper, the scientists wrote that a microscopic examination revealed features resembling catecholamine-induced injury, which is not a typical myocarditis pathology.

“The myocardial injury seen in these post-vaccine hearts is different from typical myocarditis and has an appearance most closely resembling a catecholamine-mediated stress (toxic) cardiomyopathy,” they said.

“Understanding that these instances are different from typical myocarditis and that cytokine storm has a known feedback loop with catecholamines may help guide screening and therapy.”

These two deaths, as sad as they are, represent just a tiny fraction of the overall number of deaths that are occurring post-injection. The vast majority of covid jab-induced deaths never even get reported, it turns out.

“Millions have died from those ‘vaccines’ globally now,” wrote someone at Newspunch. “They don’t vaccinate against contraction, and neither do they stop transmission. They aren’t even vaccines. They’re more fraud.”

“Read the governments of different countries’ own vaccine deaths and injuries, and figures, and add them up. Then recall the Harvard study that concluded only 1 in 10 deaths is being reported.”

“It was actually less than 1 in 100 that are reported, not 1 in 10, according to the 2010 Harvard study,” pointed out someone else. “Many millions have already died from the vaxxes.”

Over at Infowars, someone else said that it seems like more males than females are dying from these injections, particularly from heart injuries.

“I think in most cases they would destroy the female population but are targeting males this time because males tend to fight and because there are too many males,” someone else speculated.

“The young are more affected than the old,” suggested another. “It appears the kill shot is designed to remove humans from the planet before they can reproduce. In women, it attacks their reproductive system and extends their periods. I know of a relative who is having issues with two-week periods after getting the shot months ago. It’s a depopulation program.”

Yet another suggested that the strongest in society are being attacked rather than the old, hence why young people seem to be getting hit the hardest by the jab campaign.

“Pushing ‘toxic masculinity’ to bead down the alpha males,” this person further said. “Fertility reduction in men since the ’70s, now this.”

You can keep up with the latest news about covid “vaccine” injuries and deaths at ChemicalViolence.com.

Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:

Newspunch.com

DrEddyMD.com

Infowars.com

