Two teenagers drop dead days after getting “vaccinated” with Pfizer – media silent

Our Thyroid Health Kit™ provides the essential nutrients you need to support normal, healthy thyroid levels including iodine, selenium, and more.Researchers from Yale University and the University of Michigan published a paper about two boys who were found dead in their beds after getting a second injection of Pfizer’s Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “vaccine.”

Cardiologist Dr. Peter McCullough highlighted the study and the associated deaths in a Twitter post, revealing that these unfortunate children had no “chance at resuscitation” at the time when they were found.

“Clear cut findings on autopsy,” McCullough wrote. “I testified in U.S. Senate 1/24 that ‘one case is too many!’ Parents and kids should know more deaths will happen.

The names and ages of the two boys, both teenagers, were not revealed, nor was the location where they died. The paper was published in the medical journal The Archives of Pathology & Laboratory Medicine.

According to the data, the boys “were found dead in bed 3 and 4 days after receiving the second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.”

“Both boys were pronounced dead at home without attempted resuscitation,” the study explains. (Related: Braveheart actor Michael Mitchell similarly died just six days after getting his third Pfizer “booster”.)

How many millions of “fully vaccinated” people have died at this point?

Researchers say that the boys’ fatal myocarditis diagnoses were not “typical,” but rather resembled what is known as toxic cardiomyopathy.

In their paper, the scientists wrote that a microscopic examination revealed features resembling catecholamine-induced injury, which is not a typical myocarditis pathology.

“The myocardial injury seen in these post-vaccine hearts is different from typical myocarditis and has an appearance most closely resembling a catecholamine-mediated stress (toxic) cardiomyopathy,” they said.

“Understanding that these instances are different from typical myocarditis and that cytokine storm has a known feedback loop with catecholamines may help guide screening and therapy.”

These two deaths, as sad as they are, represent just a tiny fraction of the overall number of deaths that are occurring post-injection. The vast majority of covid jab-induced deaths never even get reported, it turns out.

“Millions have died from those ‘vaccines’ globally now,” wrote someone at Newspunch. “They don’t vaccinate against contraction, and neither do they stop transmission. They aren’t even vaccines. They’re more fraud.”

“Read the governments of different countries’ own vaccine deaths and injuries, and figures, and add them up. Then recall the Harvard study that concluded only 1 in 10 deaths is being reported.”

“It was actually less than 1 in 100 that are reported, not 1 in 10, according to the 2010 Harvard study,” pointed out someone else. “Many millions have already died from the vaxxes.”

Over at Infowars, someone else said that it seems like more males than females are dying from these injections, particularly from heart injuries.

“I think in most cases they would destroy the female population but are targeting males this time because males tend to fight and because there are too many males,” someone else speculated.

“The young are more affected than the old,” suggested another. “It appears the kill shot is designed to remove humans from the planet before they can reproduce. In women, it attacks their reproductive system and extends their periods. I know of a relative who is having issues with two-week periods after getting the shot months ago. It’s a depopulation program.”

Yet another suggested that the strongest in society are being attacked rather than the old, hence why young people seem to be getting hit the hardest by the jab campaign.

“Pushing ‘toxic masculinity’ to bead down the alpha males,” this person further said. “Fertility reduction in men since the ’70s, now this.”

You can keep up with the latest news about covid “vaccine” injuries and deaths at ChemicalViolence.com.

Ethan Huff 

Sources for this article include:

Newspunch.com

DrEddyMD.com

Infowars.com

Aloe Fuzion™ is a powerful aloe vera supplement made from 100% organic inner leaf aloe vera gel. Supports the immune system, skin, and even gut health.

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get comission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.