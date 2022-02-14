Australia experiencing pandemic of the fully vaccinated as cases surge among double-jabbed and boosted population

Australia is experiencing a “pandemic of the fully vaccinated,” with a vast majority of Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases, hospitalizations and deaths occurring among fully vaccinated and boosted citizens.

According to the latest data, nine out of every 10 COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations and eight out of every 10 coronavirus-related deaths between Nov. 26, 2021 and Jan. 15 in Australia were among its fully vaccinated and boosted population. (Related: Australia expanding definition of “fully vaccinated” to include third covid injection.)

In the southeastern state of New South Wales, COVID-19 cases have increased tenfold since mid-Dec. 2021. The state broke its coronavirus infection records since the virus first struck the country in March 2020. This is despite the fact that over 94 percent of all state residents 16 years old and above are fully vaccinated, and nearly half of all adults have received booster doses of the vaccine.

On Dec. 14 last year, the state recorded 1,347 new COVID-19 cases. Exactly one month later, on Jan. 14, the state recorded 48,133 new cases.

COVID-19-related deaths in the state have also skyrocketed to their highest levels since the start of the year. New South Wales never experienced such a surge in deaths throughout the pandemic.

On Dec. 29, the state recorded only one death related to COVID-19. By Jan. 17, the state recorded 36 deaths in a single day. This is the state’s highest single-day tally since the start of the pandemic.

While members of the Australian media continue to claim that the current COVID-19 wave the country is experiencing is due to the unvaccinated population, the data paints a vastly different picture.

According to the New South Wales government, which publishes a weekly “surveillance report” for COVID-19 that contains data on infections, hospitalizations and deaths as well as the vaccination status of these cases, the fully vaccinated make up the overwhelming majority.

In the latest report, published Feb. 4, the state has experienced a total of 450,603 confirmed cases since the post-vaccine omicron variant was discovered.

Of all these cases, only 55,697, or 12 percent, were unvaccinated. A whopping 372,912, or 82 percent of cases, were fully vaccinated. The remaining 21,994 cases occurred in people who were partially vaccinated (4,644) or had received their booster doses of the vaccine (17,350).

Thousands of Australians already injured by COVID-19 vaccines

Not only are COVID-19 vaccines leading to a surge in coronavirus cases, hospitalizations and deaths, they are also causing tens of thousands of serious adverse events.

The Australian federal government recently launched a no-fault indemnity scheme that will allow people affected by serious coronavirus vaccine injuries to receive payouts on the condition that they do not take their case any further in court.

The amount Australians can receive is, at a minimum, AU$5,000 ($3,590), but people who suffered serious injuries due to the COVID-19 vaccine can be paid significantly more than that amount, plus compensation for medical costs and lost wages.

Clare Eves, head of medical negligence at Shine Lawyers, a law firm specializing in personal injury compensation law, said the amount the federal government might pay out “could be really significant” because of the vast number of people who were negatively affected by the vaccines.

“Adverse events … for the people it does impact, it’s really quite devastating,” said Eves.

According to the Therapeutic Goods Administration, it has recorded and recognized nearly 80,000 adverse events linked to the COVID-19 vaccine. This is no doubt just a small proportion of the number of people who did experience significant side effects due to the experimental vaccine.

As of mid-November, only around 10,000 of these nearly 80,000 recognized adverse event cases have registered their interest to make a claim to be compensated.

What this means is that if every single claim is approved, it would cost the Australian government at least $50 million. Eves said that significant injuries, such as brain or heart complications, could result in claims in the hundreds of thousands or even millions of Australian dollars.

People who experienced moderate to significant side effects resulting in a hospital stay of at least one night are covered by the government’s payout scheme.

Claimants seeking between AU$5,000 to AU$20,000 ($14,360) need to provide evidence that the injury is related to the COVID-19 vaccine, how much they spent on medical costs and how much they lost in wages.

Claimants seeking more than AU$20,000 are required to provide the same evidence. But their claims, including death claims, will be assessed by a panel of independent legal experts. Their recommendations will decide how much claimants will receive.

The federal government has not revealed what its standard of proof will be for establishing that a claimant’s conditions were caused by the vaccine, leading many to be concerned that most claims might be rejected.

Arsenio Toledo

Sources include:

DailyExpose.uk

TheGuardian.com

Health.NSW.gov.au

Brighteon.com

