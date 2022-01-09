Australia now ADMITS covid vaccines are harming people, offers up to $600,000 in compensation for the seriously injured

Local media out of Sydney reported on the new program, which offers varying rates of compensation depending on the severity of the injury and how much a vaccine-injured person is having to pay out of pocket for medical expenses. (Related: Australia is also throwing some people in concentration camps for “ongoing operations”.)

“Doctors say the benefits far outweigh the risks, but as the vaccine rollout now ramps up through the booster phase, there are a rare few who suffer serious side effects,” a 7 Newsreporter explained (watch below).

“Now the federal government is offering compensation for anyone who becomes seriously ill after having their covid shot.”

A man named Matty John was interviewed for the segment as he suffered what felt like a heart attack just two days after getting jabbed with a Pfizer syringe. He says he felt a sharp pain in his chest that was later diagnosed as pericarditis.

John is one of at least 79,000 Aussies who have reported becoming seriously injured by the injections. Here is how they can qualify for compensation:

• For injuries that are confirmed just with evidence from a doctor, no more than $20,000 in compensation will be provided.

• For injuries assessed and confirmed by a team of legal experts,
over $20,000 will be compensated.

• In the worst of cases for the most serious injuries, a maximum payout of $644,640 will be compensated.

“If you do suffer pericarditis, it can result in you paying out of pocket and you might need to see a cardiologist, you might need procedures, so it is definitely appropriate that there is a vaccination scheme there to compensate people,” says Daniel Opare, a medical law expert.

There’s just one catch: Vaccine-injured people must spend at least one night in the hospital in order to qualify

It almost sounds too good to be true, seeing as how there is currently nothing comparable in the United States.

There is a catch, though. In order for a vaccine-injured Aussie to qualify for any compensation, he or she must have spent at least one night in the hospital. For John, this was not the case.

While he did spend two days in the hospital for his pericarditis, he did not stay overnight for either one of his visits. Consequently, he now has to pay out of pocket for his Fauci Flu shot injuries.

This caveat is making it difficult for many others to qualify as well since hospitals are more likely now to send patients home and prevent them from staying overnight so that they automatically will not qualify for compensation.

“This is not enough … not even close!” wrote one upset person on Twitter about the scheme.

“And how many children 5-11?” asked another. “2022 will tell.”

“So how does this work?” asked someone else, confused about the program. “They’re giving you $600k for taking the shot, which they forced you to take? And are still forcing people to take it? I don’t get it.”

“It’s your money,” responded another, explaining that taxpayers and not Big Pharma are the ones bankrolling all this hush money. “Remember, giving out large sums of money will serve to destroy Australia’s economy. You need to get it back from Pfizer.”

The latest Chinese Virus injection news can be found at ChemicalViolence.com.

Ethan Huff 

Sources for this article include:

Twitter.com

DrEddyMD.com

Published by dreddymd

