International criminal grand jury investigation finds that globalist psychopaths used covid to commit “crimes against humanity”

Prostrex™ is a vegan-friendly, herbal supplement blend that helps to promote prostate health, support prostate balance, and encourage normal urine flow.A coalition of lawyers and judges from all around the world has convened to prosecute the “crimes against humanity” perpetrated by governments and their psychopathic puppet masters in the name of “fighting covid” and “saving lives.”

The international cohort, which calls itself the Peoples’ Court of Public Opinion, gathered in Germany recently to detail the many human rights violations inflicted by corrupt politicians under the directive of the World Economic Forum (WEF).

“This case, involving the most heinous crimes against humanity committed under the guise of a corona pandemic, looks complicated only at first glance,” said German attorney Dr. Reiner Fuellmich in his opening statement (watch below).

Fuellmich went on to highlight how the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) plandemic was purposely engineered by the establishment to usher humanity into a new technocratic “great reset” system under a centralized global power structure.

“One, there is no corona pandemic, but only a PCR test ‘plandemic’ fueled by an elaborate psychological operation designed to create a constant state of panic among the world’s population,” Fuellmich said. “This agenda has been long planned.”

Covid isn’t about saving lives; it’s about ending them

Fuellmich believes that this was all tried before with swine flu, the precursor to covid. More than a decade ago, the genocidal maniacs in charge of the planet tried to rile up the world about Pig Germs but it failed.

Fast-forward to 2020 and they apparently honed their mind control craft to convince enough of the world to play along with the scam, which is still going on some two years after it was first launched.

“[Covid’s] ultimately unsuccessful precursor was the swine flu some 12 years ago, and it was cooked up by a group of super rich psychopathic and sociopathic people who hate and fear people at the same time, have no empathy, and are driven by the desire to gain full control over all of us, the people of the world,” Fuellmich maintains.

They’re using “governments and the mainstream media” to spread “panic propaganda 24/7,” he contends.

The fact that there are numerous easy, inexpensive and viable remedies for the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) that are not allowed to be prescribed speaks volumes about the level of evil taking place here on a global scale.

Ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) are two of the most powerful remedies for the Fauci Flu that are next to impossible to get from the current medical system. Zinc, vitamin C and vitamin D have also been shown to fight Wuhan Germs.

Governments everywhere, however, continue to fight against these remedies, instead pushing people to get “vaccinated” with experimental gene therapy needles that are spreading vaccine-induced AIDS to the “fully vaccinated.”

“Our governments are not our governments anymore,” Fuellmich says. “Rather, they have been taken over by the other side through their main platform, the World Economic Forum, which has started to create their own global leaders through their ‘Young Global Leaders’ program as early as 1992.”

Some of the first graduates of the Young Global Leaders program are plandemic names that you will instantly recognize: billionaire eugenicist Bill Gates and corrupt German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

In the end, the final goal of all this is global depopulation. The shots, the masks, the restrictions, all of that is about exterminating human life, not saving it like governments claim. (Related: Coronavirus vaccine deaths aren’t covered by life insurance because jabs are “experimental medical intervention”.)

The latest news about the push to hold the plandemic purveyors responsible for their many crimes against humanity can be found at Pandemic.news.

Ethan Huff 

Sources for this article include:

HumansAreFree.com

DrEddyMD.com

Detoxadine® is a premium, deep-earth sourced nascent iodine supplement that was created to help support thyroid health, the immune system, and more.

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get comission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.