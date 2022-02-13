International criminal grand jury investigation finds that globalist psychopaths used covid to commit “crimes against humanity”

A coalition of lawyers and judges from all around the world has convened to prosecute the “crimes against humanity” perpetrated by governments and their psychopathic puppet masters in the name of “fighting covid” and “saving lives.”

The international cohort, which calls itself the Peoples’ Court of Public Opinion, gathered in Germany recently to detail the many human rights violations inflicted by corrupt politicians under the directive of the World Economic Forum (WEF).

“This case, involving the most heinous crimes against humanity committed under the guise of a corona pandemic, looks complicated only at first glance,” said German attorney Dr. Reiner Fuellmich in his opening statement (watch below).

Fuellmich went on to highlight how the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) plandemic was purposely engineered by the establishment to usher humanity into a new technocratic “great reset” system under a centralized global power structure.

“One, there is no corona pandemic, but only a PCR test ‘plandemic’ fueled by an elaborate psychological operation designed to create a constant state of panic among the world’s population,” Fuellmich said. “This agenda has been long planned.”

Covid isn’t about saving lives; it’s about ending them

Fuellmich believes that this was all tried before with swine flu, the precursor to covid. More than a decade ago, the genocidal maniacs in charge of the planet tried to rile up the world about Pig Germs but it failed.

Fast-forward to 2020 and they apparently honed their mind control craft to convince enough of the world to play along with the scam, which is still going on some two years after it was first launched.

“[Covid’s] ultimately unsuccessful precursor was the swine flu some 12 years ago, and it was cooked up by a group of super rich psychopathic and sociopathic people who hate and fear people at the same time, have no empathy, and are driven by the desire to gain full control over all of us, the people of the world,” Fuellmich maintains.

They’re using “governments and the mainstream media” to spread “panic propaganda 24/7,” he contends.

The fact that there are numerous easy, inexpensive and viable remedies for the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) that are not allowed to be prescribed speaks volumes about the level of evil taking place here on a global scale.

Ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) are two of the most powerful remedies for the Fauci Flu that are next to impossible to get from the current medical system. Zinc, vitamin C and vitamin D have also been shown to fight Wuhan Germs.

Governments everywhere, however, continue to fight against these remedies, instead pushing people to get “vaccinated” with experimental gene therapy needles that are spreading vaccine-induced AIDS to the “fully vaccinated.”

“Our governments are not our governments anymore,” Fuellmich says. “Rather, they have been taken over by the other side through their main platform, the World Economic Forum, which has started to create their own global leaders through their ‘Young Global Leaders’ program as early as 1992.”

Some of the first graduates of the Young Global Leaders program are plandemic names that you will instantly recognize: billionaire eugenicist Bill Gates and corrupt German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

In the end, the final goal of all this is global depopulation. The shots, the masks, the restrictions, all of that is about exterminating human life, not saving it like governments claim. (Related: Coronavirus vaccine deaths aren’t covered by life insurance because jabs are “experimental medical intervention”.)

The latest news about the push to hold the plandemic purveyors responsible for their many crimes against humanity can be found at Pandemic.news.

Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:

HumansAreFree.com

DrEddyMD.com

