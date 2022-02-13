Decades-old drug used to treat alcoholism found to be effective against covid

More than 70 years ago, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved a drug to treat alcoholism that scientists today have discovered is also effective at treating the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19).
Disulfiram was found to protect rodents infected with SARS-CoV-2 against lung injury, according to researchers from Weill Cornell Medicine and Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory.
Up until this point, no drug had been discovered that is capable of stopping certain white blood cells called neutrophils from forming inside Fauci Flu patients, damaging their lungs. Disulfiram could be a game-changer though.
Researchers who tested the drug on infected mice found that it dramatically reduces the formation of neutrophil extracellular traps, or NETs, which otherwise causes fluid to build up in the lungs, sometimes leading to blood clots.
For their trial, scientists dosed the mice with disulfiram one day before and three hours after infecting them with SARS-CoV-2. Roughly 95 percent of the mice survived compared to just 40 percent of those not treated with it.
If it really works, chances are the government will ban disulfiram
Published in The Journal of Clinical Investigation on February 8, the paper suggests that disulfiram “could be useful in the management of pathologies involving NETs, including lung injuries, sepsis, thrombosis, and cancer.”
“As we learn more about the underlying biology of these lung injuries, we may be able to specifically target the processes that are damaging the lung tissue,” added Dr. Robert Schwartz, an associate professor of medicine in the gastroenterology and hepatology division at Weill Cornell Medicine.
“Currently there aren’t any good treatment options for COVID-related lung injury, so disulfiram appears to be worth investigating further in this regard, particularly in severe COVID-19 patients.”
Earlier studies have found that the antiviral effects of disulfiram are also effective against other coronaviruses such as MERS (Middle Eastern respiratory syndrome) and SARS (severe acute respiratory syndrome).
One not-yet-published study involving human patients with moderate covid showed promising results. Another not-yet-completed study also involving humans similarly shows promise.
Other FDA-approved drugs that show promise, but that are either not accepted or even rejected by the government, include ivermectin, hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) and fluvoxamine. The government is, however, okay with Paxlovid, which currently has emergency use authorization (EUA) for use in covid patients.
Disulfiram is still in the early stages of being evaluated for use with covid, so it may never reach mainstream status. This is especially true if the drug turns out to be amazingly beneficial like ivermectin and HCQ.
“Another treatment to be banned by Fauxi and the CDC in 3 … 2 …,” joked on commenter at The Epoch Times.
“Has the Biden / Fauci / Pfizer game teamed up to label this ‘misinformation’ yet?” said someone else. “Will the medical geniuses of Facebook, Spotify, Twitter and Google ban all mention of these drugs soon?”
“Sounds to me like we are all the human research rats,” chimed in another.
So many people are now awake to the scamdemic, noted another, that any efforts to keep a lid on this information will probably fail because nobody is buying the official narrative anymore.
“Nobody with one neuron firing would EVER deign to trust anybody associated with the Govt. Medical Complex, Big Pharma, any Govt. Official EVER AGAIN,” this same person wrote.
“THIS conspiracy is DONE and the Elites have FAILED. If they continue to deceive, obtain money and power … They just may end up in the grave while their families are at the mercy of all they tried to enslave.”
Many others agree that enough is enough, and that the time of the plandemic is now over.
More related news about the plandemic can be found at Pandemic.news.
Sources for this article include:
TheEpochTimes.com
DrEddyMD.com
