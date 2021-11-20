UNKNOWN RISK: Pfizer admits more studies are needed on myocarditis risk linked to COVID vaccines for kids

Pharmaceutical giant Pfizer admits in documents submitted to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) that clinical trials conducted to determine long-term myocarditis risks in children are too short.

Our Thyroid Health Kit™ provides the essential nutrients you need to support normal, healthy thyroid levels including iodine, selenium, and more.This information, which has not been made public by the company or the FDA, appears on page 11 of an FDA advisory committee briefing last October, in which Pfizer admitted its sample size of clinical trial volunteers was too small to detect myocarditis risks in children 5 to 12 years old.

The statement was buried in the briefing documents for Pfizer’s vaccine for kids under 12 years old. It reads: “The number of participants in the current clinical development program is too small to detect any potential risks of myocarditis associated with vaccination. Long-term safety of COVID-19 vaccine in participants 5 to <12 years of age will be studied in 5 post-authorization safety studies, including a 5-year follow-up study to evaluate long-term sequelae of post-vaccination myocarditis or pericarditis.”

In its overall risk-benefit conclusions, Pfizer stated that the number of participants in their current clinical development program is too small to detect any potential risks of myocarditis that is associated with vaccinations.

Despite this, the FDA still decided to issue emergency use authorization (EUA) for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to be administered to children between the ages of five and eleven.

Meanwhile, the FDA delayed a similar EUA for Moderna, saying that they need to conduct a more thorough examination into the risk of myocarditis as the company’s vaccine formulation contains tromethamine – a drug that is used to treat metabolic acidosis, which usually occurs after heart bypass surgeries or cardiac arrests.

Parents question COVID vaccines for kids

Many American parents don’t plan on getting their kids vaccinated right away. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention already extended Pfizer’s COVID vaccine eligibility to kids ages five to eleven, with other vaccines not far behind.

However, only about a third of parents with children in this age group plan on vaccinating their kids right away.

Their hesitation is understandable. Dr. Lee Savio Beers, president of the American Academy of Pediatrics said: “As parents, it’s our job to understand the health decisions that we’re making for our kids. There’s quite a bit of [Covid vaccine] information out there – much of it misinformation – which can be a little hard to filter through.”

COVID impacts children less than adults, and when they do get infected, they experience only very mild symptoms or none at all. Many parents also expressed their concern about the speed at which the vaccines were developed and the processes that were used to monitor their progress.

Kids will generally experience adverse effects from COVID vaccines similar to teens and adults, but with less severity, according to the FDA. This means that children may experience pain at the injection site, fatigue or headaches after their second dose, but they are less likely to get knocked out from the side effects. (Related: FDA trying to hide data showing Pfizer’s covid “vaccine” is seriously injuring children.)

Pfizer’s vaccines have a lower dosage for young children, with as little as 10 micrograms for kids ages five to 11 as opposed to the 30 micrograms for adults. The company found that at this dose, they get high levels of antivirus protection and low levels of side effects in younger children.

Still, parents should be concerned about the long-term side effects of COVID vaccines on their kids. While a report from the FDA found zero deaths or significant adverse events in Pfizer’s early vaccine trials for kids, the fact that the company admitted it needs more time to study the vaccine’s effects in kids is concerning.

Read more about how COVID-19 vaccines are being developed for kids at Pandemic.news.

Mary Villareal 

Sources include:

InfoWars.com

FDA.gov

CNBC.com

Aloe Fuzion™ is a powerful aloe vera supplement made from 100% organic inner leaf aloe vera gel. Supports the immune system, skin, and even gut health.

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get comission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.