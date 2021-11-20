Dr. David Martin – Follow the patents, then you will understand COVID

“Dr. David Martin is a professional physician, developer of advanced computer systems, advisor to industry & governments. He also has engaged as an author, professor, public speaker, business visionary and researcher.”

MUST WATCH.

Dr. David Martin – Follow the Patents, Then You Will Understand Covid (rumble.com)

In this presentation, Dr. Martin provide the names of the people who have created the “Covid Orchestra, Board of Trustees. Here they are:

“The Names of the People Killing Humanity” Dr. David Martin, based on his work on patent analysis.

  1. Al Gore, Vice-President of the United States (1993-2001), Chairman and Co-Founder, Generation Investment Management LLP
  2. Andre Hoffmann, Vice- Chairman, Roche
  3. Angel Gurria, QECD
  4. Bill Gates, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation
  5. Christine Lagarde, President European Central Bank
  6. Chrystia Freeland, Deputy Prime Minister & Minister of Finance, Office of the Deputy Prime minister of Canada
  7. David M. Rubenstein, Co-Founder and Co-Executive Chairman, Carlyle Group
  8. Dustin Moskovitz, Open Philanthropy
  9. Fabiola Gianotti, Director-General, European Organisation for Nuclear Research (CERN)
  10. Feike Sybesma, Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Royal Philips
  11. H.M. Queen Rania Al Abdullah of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, Queen of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, Office of H.M Queen Rania Al Abdullah
  12. Heizo Takenaka, Professor Emeritus, Keio University
  13. Herman Gref, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board, Sberbank
  14. Jim Hagemann Snabe,Chairman Siemens
  15. Julie Sweet , Chief Executive Officer, Accenture
  16. Klaus Schwab, Founder and Executive Chairman, World Economic Forum
  17. Kristalina Georgeva, Managing Director, International Monetary Fund (IMF)
  18. L. Rafael Reif, President, Massachusetts Institute of Technology
  19. Larry Page, Google
  20. Laurence D Fink, Chair and Chief Executive Officer, BlackRock
  21. Luis Alberto Moreno, Member of the Board of Trustees World Economic Forum
  22. Marc Benioff, Chair and Chief Executive Officer, Salesforce
  23. Mark Carney, United Nations Special Envoy for Climate Action and Finance, United Nations
  24. Mark Schneider, Chief Executive Officer, Nestle
  25. Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook
  26. Mukesh D Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries
  27. Orit Gadiesh, Chairman, Bain & Company
  28. Patrice Motsepe, Founder and Executive Chairman, African Rainbow Minerals
  29. Paula Ingabire, Minister of Information Technology and Innovation, Ministry of Information Communication Technology and Innovation of Rwanda
  30. Peter Brabeck-Latmathe, Vice Chairman of the Board of Trustees, World Economic Forum
  31. Peter Maurer, President, International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC)
  32. Robert Mercer, Renaissance Fund
  33. Tharman Shanmugaratnam, Senior Minister, Government of Singapore
  34. Thomas Buberi, Chief Executive Officer, AXA
  35. Yo-Yo Ma, Cellist
  36. Zhu Min, Chairman, National Institute of Financial Research

Published by dreddymd

